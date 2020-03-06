×

Intl. TV Newswire: ‘Money Heist: Part 4’ Trailer, Mediapro 2019 Results

In this week’s International TV Newswire Variety checks out Netflix’s new and explosive trailer for “Money Heist: Part 4,” details Mediapro’s 2019 results, and reviews hirings and promotions at ViacomCBS, Frapa and Red Arrow’s Studio71.

NETFLIX DROPS TRAILER FOR “MONEY HEIST: PART 4”

Netflix launched a new trailer for Part 4 of Spanish original series “Money Heist,” (“La Casa de Papel”), its highest profile non-English-language series to date.

Whereas Part 3 saw the surviving members of a misfit band of bank robbers get the band back together after spreading across the globe, Part 4 feels almost claustrophobic as Tokyo, the Professor and the whole gang, including – it seems – fan-favorite Berlin, are back in Madrid and most cleaning out the Banco de España, an iconic landmark in the center of Madrid.

From the moment Nairobi is brought in on a stretcher, covered in blood, it’s clear that Part 4’s heist has upped the ante. Ultimatums are made, communications are cut off, and a new foil – the Bank of Spain’s relentless security chief Gandia – frees himself and begins isolating and hunting down the gang one by one.

Last July, Part 3 premiered as Netflix’s second all-time record-breaking global bow, watched by 34,355,956 Netflix household accounts over its first seven days. That ranked as the best first-week global result ever for a Netflix non-English-language series, helped turn around Netflix’s Latinx audience in the U.S., and, as importantly, Part 3 also broke records as the most-watched Netflix series or film of all time in any language, including English, in many key territories around the world including Spain, France, Italy, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal and “many others,” according to Diego Ávalos, Netflix’s director of originals in Spain.

“Money Heist” Part 4 drops April 3 worldwide.

set of "The young Pope" by Paolo Sorrentino.08/12/2015 sc.132A ep. 1in the picture Paolo Sorrentino with Jude Law and Marcello Romolo.Photo by Gianni Fiorito
CREDIT: Mediapro

MEDIAPRO BENEFITS FROM STREAMING FRIENDS

Mediapro, the Spanish production house, rights broker and service company announced Friday full-year 2019 revenues of €1.817 billion ($2.0 billion), down on 2018’s €1.966 billion ($2.2 billion), but with Ebitda operating profit stable at €224 million ($253 million), up 1% on 2018’s €222 million ($251 million). The drop in revenues is explained by the end of Mediapro’s ownership of rights to Spain’s La Liga soccer rights, the company said. Results underscore the size of the company, which has 58 offices in 38 countries, and its beginning to cash in on an extraordinary drive into premium series investment, launching The Mediapro Studio last March and green-lighting 37 productions last year. Production partners take in Hollywood studios and top SVOD players such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Netflix, Turner, Viacom, DirecTV, Fox, Disney, Sony, Movistar Plus and Orange. “The results underscore the buoyant current state of Spanish production and how, thanks to streaming services. many more projects are getting made. More than streaming wars, one should talk about streaming friends,” said María Rua Aguete, IHS Markit executive director, technology, media & telecom.

GOL
CREDIT: Mediapro

DARÍO TUROVELZKY PROMOTED AT VIACOMCBS

ViacomCBS have announced that Darío Turovelzky, SVP of global content of ViacomCBS and Viacom International Studios (VIS), has been promoted to GM of ViacomCBS for South Cone and SVP of global content. In his new position, he will continue to report to ViacomCBS Networks Americas president JC Acosta and manage the markets of Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay. He will continue in his role of developing ViacomCBS brands’ content strategy in the territories for networks such as Telefe – a fount of international format sales – , Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network. “Dario has done an excellent job in recent years with our brands, keeping Telefe in the top of the ranking for eight consecutive years, improving the performance of our pay TV brands and transforming the business,” said Acosta in a press release.

MIKE BEALE APPOINTED TO FRAPA MANAGEMENT BOARD

Format Recognition and Protection Association (FRAPA), has appointed Mike Beale, managing director, Global Creative Network, ITV Studios, as the newest member of its management board. A member since 2015, Beale’s new role will see him play a more active role in shaping the association’s objectives with the stated aim to “promote global understanding of the primacy of original format creation.” At ITV Beale has developed programming seen across the group’s 36 non-scripted labels and acquired third-party IP for its production pipeline. He has overseen a slate which includes hit programming such as “The Chase,” “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Come Dine With Me” and “Love Island.”

KRISTIN MASON HIRED AS SVP, HEAD OF U.S. SALES AT STUDIO71

Kristin Mason, previously chief revenue officer at The Second Shift, a marketplace which connects businesses with women experts in marketing, finance, sales, HR and more, has been hired by Red Arrow Studios’ distribution company Studio71. Mason will be based in Studio71’s New York office and report to chief revenue officer Matt Crowley. There, she will be tasked with growing Studio71’s U.S. advertising business around media, channels and shows. Studio71’s recent catalog includes Season 3 of “The Real Bros of Simi Valley” for Facebook Watch, indie feature “Plus One,” Snapchat’s “Adulting with Emma Chamberlain” and a growing podcast business of more than 70 shows.

Dario Turovelzky, Mike Beale and Kristin Mason
CREDIT: ViacomCBS/FRAPA/Studio71

    Intl. TV Newswire: 'Money Heist: Part 4' Trailer, Mediapro 2019 Results

    In this week's International TV Newswire Variety checks out Netflix's new and explosive trailer for "Money Heist: Part 4," details Mediapro's 2019 results, and reviews hirings and promotions at ViacomCBS, Frapa and Red Arrow's Studio71.

