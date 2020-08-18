Brazil’s Globo Scores Two Nominations at International Emmys for News, Current Affairs

Brazil’s Globo media group has secured a nomination each in the news and the current affairs category at the International Emmy Awards nominations that were announced Tuesday by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

In the news category, TV Globo is nominated for “Ghost Staff,” an investigative program following staff at Rio de Janeiro’s state legislature who received high salaries from public money without showing up for work. In the current affairs category, GloboNews/Globo TV is nominated for “Allies” where journalist Gabriel Chaim was embedded with the Syrian forces fighting against the ISIS.

The rest of the nominations are spread evenly with nods for the BBC, Channel 4, Al Jazeera, ITN, RT International, Sveriges Television and ITV. The nominees span six countries – Brazil, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Sweden and the U.K. The nominated programs were broadcast between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, the competition’s eligibility period.

“In the midst of the pandemic, we are grateful for news organizations like these who even before the pandemic were boldly exploring the issues in their societies,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. “We salute the outstanding work and great courage of our nominees for reporting on difficult and sensitive matters, despite the many challenges and obstacles continuously thrown at them.”

The International Emmy winners will be recognized alongside their American news peers during an online ceremony on Sept. 21.

The full list of nominees:

News

Channel 4 News: “Hong Kong – A Year of Living Dangerously”

ITN

U.K.

RJ2: “Ghost Staff”

TV Globo

Brazil

“Russian Jet Crash-Landing in Moscow: Timeline and Survivors”

RT International

Russia

“The Battle for Burkina Faso”

Al Jazeera English

Qatar

Current Affairs

BBC Africa Eye: “Sex for Grades”

BBC Africa Eye

Nigeria

GloboNews Documentário: “Allies” (GloboNews Documentaries)

GloboNews/Globo TV

Brazil

Swedbank och Penningtvätten: “Dirty Banking” (The Story of Swedbank and the World’s Largest Money Laundering Scandal)

Mission Investigate/Sveriges Television (SVT)

Sweden

“Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag”

Hardcash Productions/ITV

U.K.