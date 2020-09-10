Diana Rigg Remembered: Industry Pays Homage to ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘James Bond,’ ‘Avengers’ Star

The entertainment world is paying tribute to multifaceted actor Diana Rigg, who died Thursday at her home in England, aged 82.

Rigg’s appeal transcended generations, ranging from playing the stylish Emma Peel in iconic 1960’s series “The Avengers”; Contessa Teresa “Tracy” di Vicenzo, the only woman to lead James Bond to the altar, in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”; to Lady Holiday in “The Great Muppet Caper”; Mrs Danvers in “Rebecca”; through to discovering a new legion of fans while portraying Olenna Tyrell in “Game of Thrones.”

“Dame Diana Rigg. She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace,” posted Rigg’s “Game of Thrones” co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Another “Game of Thrones” actor John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarly on the show, tweeted: “Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news. #dianarigg”

Liam Cunningham, a “Thrones” alumnus who played Sir Davos Seaworth, posted: “Rest in peace. A remarkable wonderful and enormously talented human being.”

Meanwhile, the official “Game of Thrones” Twitter account posted, “Be a dragon. The realm will always remember Diana Rigg.”

Be a dragon.

George Lazenby, who played Bond to Rigg’s Tracy, posted a picture of the pair together on Instagram, and wrote: “I’m so sad to hear of the death of Diana Rigg. She undoubtedly raised my acting game when we made On Her Majesty’s Secret Service together in 1968-9.

“I remember the press conference at the Dorchester in London, knowing she was going to play my wife. We had fun together on the set of the movie in Switzerland and Portugal. Her depth of experience really helped me. We were good friends on set. Much was made of our supposed differences but that was the Press looking for a news story. I was sorry to have lost my wife in the film at the end. The death of Contessa Teresa di Vincenzo Draco created a memorable cinema moment over 50 years ago. As my new bride, Tracy Bond, I wept for her loss. Now, upon hearing of Dame Diana’s death, I weep again. My deepest condolences for her family. Love George xx”

Edgar Wright, who directed Rigg in what would be her final film, “Last Night in Soho,” that is due in 2021, posted: “What to say about Diana Rigg? I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I’ll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D.”

“Sherlock” actor and writer Mark Gatiss tweeted: “It was my great joy and privilege to have known Diana Rigg. From three slightly hysterical months at the Old Vic in ‘All About Mother’ to writing The Crimson Horror for Diana and her wonderful daughter Rachael. Flinty, fearless, fabulous. There will never be another. RIP”

“Extras” co-creator Stephen Merchant posted: “RIP Dame Diana Rigg. Great actress and good sport – lest we forget, she let Daniel Radcliffe flick a condom on her head in Extras.”

CBS presenter Anthony Mason wrote: “One of the most memorable moments in my career – spending an afternoon with Dame Diana Rigg at @MetMuseum in 2018. As Emma Peel in The Avengers in the mid 60s, she was my first great crush.

Farewell, Mrs. Peel.”

One of the most memorable moments in my career – spending an afternoon with Dame Diana Rigg at @MetMuseum in 2018. As Emma Peel in The Avengers in the mid 60s, she was my first great crush.

Golden Globe nominated “China Beach” actor Dana Delaney tweeted: “For a girl in the 1960’s, Diana Rigg was the embodiment of power and allure. To see her on stage in Medea 30 years later was sheer terror. And the icing was Game of Thrones. She outplayed them all. A great grand actor.”