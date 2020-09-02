‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Warm Up Comedian Ian Royce Dead at 51

Ian Royce, warm up act for “Britain’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor,” has died of pneumonia and multiple organ failure. He was 51.

“It is with our greatest regret that we have to tell you all that Ian has passed away today from severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure. He was in no pain and was surrounded by friends and family. He put up a good fight but is in a better place now,” his daughter Roxanne announced on his official Twitter account.

Tributes poured in after Royce’s death. Ant and Dec tweeted: “We are sorry to hear of the passing of Ian ‘Roycey’ Royce. (@officialroycey) He was an integral part of the #BGT team for many years. Our thoughts are with his beloved Roxy and all his family. RIP Roycey. We’ll never forget you. X”

Piers Morgan, who worked with Royce on “Piers Morgan’s Life Stories,” “Britain’s Got Talent” and “America’s Got Talent,” tweeted: “RIP Ian ‘Roycey’ Royce. Funniest warm-up man in showbiz and a legend in the TV industry. Worked with him on ⁦@BGT⁩, ⁦@AGT & most of my Life Stories shows. Great guy, very loyal friend, & such a proud dad to his daughter Roxanne. Thanks for all the laughs mate.”

Singer Myleene Klass tweeted: “I’m so sorry to hear this news Roxanne. He was extremely kind, loving and supportive to me and my girls. I will raise a glass tonight to this extraordinarily talented, kindhearted, loyal man.”

In 2019, Royce checked into rehab for sex and alcohol addition. In February this year he opened up about his depression after losing his voice.

“It’s been a long week. In fact a long year,” Royce had written. “I’m sat at a rock bottom and there is only one way now and that is up…to a light.”