Hulu, Discovery Nab ‘Killer in Plain Sight,’ ‘High Maintenance’ From Canada’s Frantic Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian production house Frantic Films has scored several sales deals on factual series “High Maintenance” and “Killer In Plain Sight,” via deals brokered by U.K.-based distributor Abacus Media Rights.

Hulu has taken U.S. rights to true crime series “Killer in Plain Sight,” originally commissioned by Investigation Discovery. The series has been sold to Crime + Investigation in Germany, Austria, German-speaking Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Alto Adige, and Koch Media for distribution cross the U.K., Malta, Gibraltar, the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Ireland. German sales outfit Palatin has licensed the show across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Alto Adige.

The series (52 x 30′) features murder cases where detectives look at all those involved as a suspect, and must filter the lies from the truth in order to crack the case. Executive producer for Frantic Films is Jamie Brown.

Meanwhile, Discovery has picked up “High Maintenance,” originally produced for Blue Ant Media’s Smithsonian Channel, for the U.S. and Latin America, while National Geographic Channel has acquired for Poland, Hungary, Romania and Asia, LRT in Lithuania, Koch Media in Germany and Iberian sales house Luk Internacional S.A.

The series (8 x 60′) meets the maintenance and repair teams responsible for keeping super-structures safe, including the Sir Adam Beck Hydroelectric Generating Stations at Niagara Falls, the Montreal Metro and the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway in California. Executive producers for Frantic Films are Jamie Brown and Jeff Peeler.

Brown, CEO of Frantic Films, said: “We’re delighted that even more TV viewers around the world can now enjoy both ‘High Maintenance’ and ‘Killer In Plain Sight,’ two fantastic — but very different — Frantic Films series.”

In February, Brown signed an agreement to repurchase a 100% stake in Frantic Films from Kew Media Group, which previously owned the company from March 2017.

“I gained a lot of respect for Jonathan Ford when we previously worked together at Kew, so when he started Abacus we were very happy to work with him on two of our latest series,” Brown added. “As expected, he’s done an excellent job of it.”

Jonathan Ford, managing director of Abacus Media Rights, said: “These are two very different series — both with broad international appeal and both produced to the high standard broadcasters have come to expect from Frantic Films. ‘High Maintenance’ offers an innovative approach and unique behind-the-scenes access to these fascinating structures from all around the world whilst ‘Killer In Plain Sight’ is binge-worthy TV that viewers are craving right now: they can follow detectives as the investigations slowly unravel to reveal the murderers who have been hiding in plain sight.”