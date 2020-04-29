Hulu Picks Up BBC Coming Of Age Comedy ‘In My Skin’

Hulu has swooped for BBC coming of age comedy “In My Skin.”

Produced by Expectation Entertainment for the U.K. broadcaster’s digital channel BBC Three and BBC Wales, “In My Skin” follows Welsh teenager Bethan (Gabrielle Creevy), who lives a double life as she tries to keep her mother’s mental illness and her father’s alcoholism a secret.

The series, which is distributed internationally by BBC Studios, is created and written by Kayleigh Llewellyn, who based the drama on her own teenage experiences. The show was originally piloted in 2018 before being commissioned for a full series.

“In My Skin,” which concludes in the U.K. Wednesday night, will premiere on Hulu on June 4.

Llewellyn said: “We were blown away by the response to the pilot episode, which won two BAFTA Cymru Awards, and now to have such a brilliant reception for the series is just incredible. I’m eternally grateful to the people both on and off the camera who have poured so much love and care into this show. It’s a story close to my heart and to be able to share it on a global platform is truly thrilling. I just hope that Americans will know what a ‘fat bap’ is….”

Nerys Evans, creative director for comedy at Expectation, added: “I’m so excited that ‘In My Skin’ will be launching on Hulu in the U.S. and that viewers there will be able to relive their adolescence through Bethan – and through Kayleigh’s fantastic writing. I’m looking forward to a U.S. audience engaging with our characters and experiencing this funny, raw and at times heart-breaking comedy.”

The series is directed by Lucy Forbes (“End Of the F***king World 2,” “Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe”) and executive produced by Evans (“Intelligence,” “Miranda”) and Llewellyn.

Expectation Entertainment’s slate also includes David Schwimmer-fronted Sky One comedy “Intelligence.”