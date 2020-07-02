‘His Dark Materials’ Firm Anton and Ex-BBC Executive Tobi De Graff Launch Beiboot

Sebastien Raybaud’s production and financing company Anton, whose credits include “McMafia” and “His Dark Materials,” and Tobi de Graaff, former BBC Studios director of commissioning and co-production, are partnering to launch Beiboot Representation, which will develop, package and finance high-end television, with a focus on European-produced premium content.

The London-based joint-venture, fully backed by Anton, will be platform agnostic and therefore able to partner with any creator, producer, broadcaster, platform or distributor on the development and packaging of top-tier projects.

Founded by Raybaud in 2011, Anton has co-financed international hit features such as the “Paddington” franchise, “Non-Stop” and “Shaun the Sheep.” It co-finances an on-going high-end drama fund with the BBC that includes productions such as “McMafia,” “Les Miserables,” “Gentleman Jack” and Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials.”

The company has financing agreements with leading European studios, including Federation Entertainment and TF1-owned Newen, in addition to a self-commissioned short-form drama series with the BBC and Clerkenwell Films, and a gaming drama project with Quibi.

Following the company’s launch of a film production arm last year, it completed the first major deal at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival for “The Night House,” starring Rebecca Hall, with Searchlight Pictures acquiring worldwide rights. Upcoming features on its film slate include the action thriller “Greenland,” starring Gerard Butler, being released this summer by STX

De Graaff has more than 20 years experience in TV distribution and deal-making, including over a decade in top international sales positions at BBC Studios and ITV Studios. As director of commissioning and co-production at BBC Studios, he led the premium content strategy. He previously served as the BBC’s exec VP Western Europe, where he led business across TV distribution, production and channels, and was responsible for global business deals. Prior to joining the BBC, he was director of global TV distribution for ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Raybaud said: “This partnership is born out of a shared vision of establishing an independent European-based hub to support the immense creativity that exists here. Tobi has earned the trust of both producers and buyers with the proven ability to expertly navigate the two worlds. Our ambition is to back our production partners in generating some of the most exciting new shows to come out of Europe and the U.K.”

De Graaff added: “Anton’s impressive track record in film and TV, its independence and strong strategic position in Europe makes it the ideal partner. We look forward to working with creators and producers to make great content happen from the page to the screen.”

The agreement was negotiated by Anton’s senior VP business development, Celia Meirow.