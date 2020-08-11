Luca Guadagnino’s ‘We Are Who We Are’ Heads to BBC Three in U.K.

Academy Award-nominated “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino’s new series “We Are Who We Are” is heading to youth-skewing channel BBC Three in the U.K.

The HBO/Sky co-production, which was acquired from distributor Fremantle, tells the story of two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy. Jack Dylan Grazer stars as shy 14-year-old Fraser, who moves from New York to Veneto with his mothers, Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Maggie (Alice Braga), who are both in the U.S. Army.

Further cast includes Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

Variety understands that while the project is technically a co-production with Sky, BBC has the exclusive U.K. premiere rights, meaning it will be on Sky and its SVOD platform Now TV only at a later date.

The series, an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight, was produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment and by Mario Gianani for Wildside alongside Small Forward. Other executive producers are Elena Recchia, Nick Hall, Sean Conway and Francesco Melzi d’Eril. Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri wrote the series alongside Guadagnino.

Guadagnino said: “With ‘We Are Who We Are,’ we are attempting to portray the here and now of two families, few generations, many exciting people. To see the world from their perspective it is what I am delighted to share with U.K. audiences. To do so thanks to the prestigious and remarkable BBC is an accomplishment and a soothing encouragement.”

Sue Deeks, head of program acquisition for the BBC, added: “We are so delighted that this beautifully observed drama will be enjoyed by BBC viewers — it really is very special.”

Jamie Lynn, executive VP and head of EMEA distribution for international at Fremantle, brokered the deal with the BBC. Lynn noted, “The series is fast becoming one of the most anticipated shows of the year, exploring universal issues such as identity, culture, gender and diversity, making it the perfect addition to BBC Three and its young adult audience. We’re proud to bring a premium HBO original series, from two of Fremantle’s renowned drama labels, to its U.K. home on the BBC.”

Guadagnino, who serves as a director, screenwriter and producer, is known for the films “I Am Love,” “A Bigger Splash,” “Call Me by Your Name” and, most recently, the cult film “Suspiria.”

Fremantle is handling international sales for “We Are Who We Are.”