Global Bulletin: HBO Nordic Acquires ‘Dignity’ For Most of Europe

U.K.-based Red Arrow Studios International has finalized a pay-TV rights deal with HBO Nordic for Invercine & Wood and Story House Productions’ Canneseries selection “Dignity,” a political thriller originally broadcast by commissioning partners Mega in Chile and German digital platform Joyn, a streaming service run jointly by Discovery and German media giant ProSiebenSat.

The HBO deal sees the broadcaster take pay-TV and SVOD rights for much of Central and Eastern Europe, Iberia and the Nordics where the series will launch in markets including Spain, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary.

Based on true events, half of “Dignity” unspools at the Chilean camp of post-WWII German cult Colonia Dignidad, headed by the harrowing Paul Schaefer, a former Nazi soldier who fled to rural Chile after the war. Decades later, under a new federal government, fictional Spanish-German bi-lingual prosecutor Leo Ramírez is sent to the colony, tasked with bringing Schaefer out of hiding and into custody.

Building on Rakuten’s ever-expanding slate of originals, the streamer has announced an exclusive new documentary charting the rise of NBA superstar Serge Ibaka titled “Anything is Possible.” From June 25 the documentary will be available for free across all territories in which Rakuten is available.

Described as “an intimate insight into the life and story of the global basketball star, whose star power is felt on the court and through his ongoing humanitarian work,” the documentary follows Ibaka from his early life in The Congo through years playing across Europe and the U.S.A. and his eventual NBA Championship in 2019, while dedicating equal screen time to his off the court achievements, including the launch of several non-profit foundations.

Co-produced by Uninterrupted Films and Ouenzé Entertainment, “Anything is Possible” is Rakuten’s latest offering as the platform builds its catalog. Other popular originals include “Inside FC Barcelona,” “MessiCirque,” and “Andrés Iniesta – The Unexpected Hero.”

Global content producer and linear-digital channel provider Insight TV will be the exclusive broadcaster of “Global Goal: Unite for our Future – The Concert.” Hosted by Dwayne Johnson on June 27 and available on demand from June 28-30. The benefit concert will feature performances by Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade and Christine and the Queens.

Insight will broadcast the concert across all its platforms in each of the 46 countries where it is present in 4K UDH HDR, as well as “Global Goal: Unite for our Future – The Summit,” a global pledging event in which world leaders, corporations and philanthropists will commit to working towards a more equitable distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments and eventually vaccines, as well as teaming up to rebuild communities most hard-hit by the pandemic. Participants include, among others, Katie Couric, Isha Sesay, Mallika Kapur, Morgan Radford, Keir Simmons, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Miley Cyrus, Angelique Kidjo, Ken Jeong, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Melinda Gates, Dr. Vin Gupta, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Eddie Ndopu.

Love Nature has commissioned a new nature program “Ireland’s Wild Islands,” to be produced by Crossing the Line in association with RTÉ and ARTE France. Blue Ant International is handling international licensing and pre-sales.

Eoin Warner, celebrated Irish wildlife and outdoor TV presenter, will host the original commission, which travels the Irish coast and its adjacent islands observing the resilient wildlife that lives in the often-harsh environment. Blue Ant is selling “Ireland’s Wild Islands” as a three-part series or as an extended cut which includes two additional, host-free versions.

“‘Ireland’s Wild Islands’ is our first greenlight with Crossing the Line, and is sure to win the hearts and minds of Love Nature’s engaged audience globally,” said Carlyn Staudt, EVP, Love Nature Programming and Development.

Paris-based production-distribution company ZED is launching three new environmentally conscious science projects at Sunny Side of the Doc 2020.

“Genius Plants” from Thierry Berrod is produced by Mona Lisa Production for Arte France. This two-part film looks at the biological machinery which allows plant life to reproduce, survive and adapt in a changing world.

“Climate Change: The Brain Paradox” touches on one of this generation’s most pressing concerns, examining the intellectual disconnect between what is known about the catastrophic effects of climate change and the lack of a real, large scale response to them. Directed by Raphaël Hitie, it’s produced by Un Film à la patte for Arte France.

Bacteria, viruses, fungus spores, algae, pollen, and insects are the protagonists of “Microorganisms: The Air We Breath,” directed by Claire-Julie Parisot and produced by Les Films en Vrac for ARTE France. Using 3D visual effects, experts show how these invisible-to-the-eye organisms influence our lives.