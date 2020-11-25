HBO Max Snags U.S. Streaming Rights for Fremantle, Fabula’s ‘La Jauria’

WarnerMedia’s rapidly growing new streaming service HBO Max has picked up hit international thriller “La Jauria” for the U.S. from Chile-based Fabula, owned and operated by Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín, and Fremantle. The series will be available to stream starting Dec. 16.

“La Jauria” is showrun by Lucía Puenzo (“The German Doctor”), one of Latin America’s most prominent film and TV writer-directors, and stars Daniela Vega, the lead in the Academy Award-winning “A Fantastic Woman.”

Set at a private Catholic school in Santiago de Chile, “La Jauría” follows the case of a Catholic school student who stages a protest and becomes the unwitting center of a police investigation that exposes a disturbing online game in which men record and share videos of themselves abusing women.

In addition to Vega, the series features a standout cast of Latin American heavyweights, many Fabula regulars, including Antonia Zegers (“Fugitivos”), Mariana Digirolamo (“Ema”), Antonia Giesen (“Ema”), Paula Luchsinger (“Ema”), Alberto Guerra (“El Señor de los Cielos”), Marcelo Alonso (“The Club”) and Francisco Reyes (“Dónde Está Elisa”).

The series is Amazon’s first-ever locally produced Amazon Original from Chile and premiered exclusively on Prime Video in Latin America, the Caribbean and Spain in July. Season 2 was announced at that time and is currently shooting in Chile, though it’s not yet clear whether it will also land on HBO Max.

Argentine company Kapow associate produces along with Fabula and Fremantle, joined by Chilean broadcaster TVN and the Consejo Nacional de Telvisión. Fremantle’s Christian Vesper, the Larraín brothers, Ángela Poblete and Juan Ignacio Correa executive produced Season 1. Mariane Hartard joined the team as an executive producer for the upcoming second season.

HBO’s acquisition is only the latest deal struck by Fremantle for the series. It previously sold in 73 territories including SBS in Australia; ARTE in France, Germany, German-speaking Switzerland and Austria; Cosmote TV in Greece; Manoto TV for the Middle East and North Africa; Canal Plus in Poland; and Russia’s Viasat.

“We are extremely proud to be partnering with HBO Max for ‘La Jauria.’ It’s a gripping, compelling and timely drama that addresses important topical issues regarding the epidemic of violence against women,” said Sheila Aguirre, executive vice president of content distribution and format sales for Fremantle in Latin America and international, who brokered the deal with HBO Max. “We are confident HBO’s audience will be moved by the standout storyline and the powerful performances from the outstanding cast.”

Angela Poblete, regional head of TV at Fabula added, “ We are thrilled that the first season of ‘La Jauría’ is finding new audiences around the world and we are delighted that HBO Max has chosen our series for their platform in the United States. We hope that it will be as well received in the US as it was in Latin America.”