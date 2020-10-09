HBO Max Takes Sky’s ‘I Hate Suzie,’ Starring Billie Piper

HBO Max will be the exclusive U.S. home for drama comedy “I Hate Suzie,” originally commissioned by the U.K.’s Sky Studios, with Bad Wolf (“His Dark Materials”) producing.

The eight-part series is co-created by Lucy Prebble, creator of “Secret Diary of a Call Girl,” and who has written an episode of “Succession,” and Billie Piper (“Eternal Beauty”). It stars Piper as a person whose life changes when she is hacked and pictures of her emerge in a compromising position. She goes through the stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger and acceptance as she and her best friend and manager, played by Leila Farzad (“Innocent”), try to hold her life, career and marriage together. The cast also includes Daniel Ings (“The Crown”) and Nathaniel Martello-White (“Collateral”).

It debuted on Sky in the U.K. this summer to positive reviews.

The series has been picked up by the Stan streaming service in Australia and Telus in Canada. It is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper said: “We are both delighted that our loving, twisted, vivid slap of a show about a woman being hacked will be on HBO Max. It’s the perfect home for it.”

Julie Gardner, executive producer of “I Hate Suzie” and co-founder of Bad Wolf, said: “’I Hate Suzie’ is a televisual tour de force that immediately struck a chord with audiences in the U.K. All at Bad Wolf are now thrilled Suzie will soon be unleashed in the U.S. thanks to HBO Max.”

HBO Max acquired Sky’s “Frayed” earlier this year. Peacock acquired Sky’s “Intelligence,” “Save Me,” “Hitmen” and “Code 404.” Elsewhere, Sky’s “Gangs of London” debuted on AMC Plus, “Devils” is running on The CW, “Cobra” is airing on PBS, “Temple” will premiere on Spectrum, and Epix is broadcasting the second season of “Britannia.”

Jane Millichip, chief content officer, Sky Studios, said: “Our creative and commercial partnerships with U.S. platforms are hugely important to Sky Studios, and it is a real testament to the appeal and quality of Sky Originals that we have placed 29 shows with 15 different platforms in 2020.”