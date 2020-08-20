HBO Europe’s Series ‘Patria’ Sells to France’s Canal Plus

French pay TV group Canal Plus has pre-bought exclusive rights for France to the anticipated series “Patria” from HBO Europe ahead of its September premiere.

“Patria” was created and written by Aitor Gabilondo (“El Príncipe”), based on Fernando Aramburu’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Directed by Felix Viscarret and Óscar Pedraza, “Patria” spans over three decades and tells a story of the Spanish Basque Country through the eyes of two friends and their respective families who are divided by violence and political struggle. “Patria” is set in the aftermath of the ceasefire pronounced by the ETA (the armed Basque nationalist and separatist organization) and follows Bittori, who returns home to her village where her husband was murdered by the terrorist to get closure.

The show is headlined by Elena Irureta, Ane Gabarain, José Ramón Soroiz, Mikel Laskurain, among others.

“We are pleased that HBO Europe’s Patria has found a home on Canal Plus, so that French audiences will be able to see this moving drama, which has already cemented itself as one of this year’s must see shows,” said Isabelle Mitsch, SVP of business development for HBO Europe.

The show is executive produced by Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews and Antony Root at HBO Europe. It is produced by Alea Media for HBO Europe, with participation from HBO Latin America.

“Patria” will roll out across HBO Europe’s 21 territories on Sept. 27. The series will be broadcast on HBO in over 40 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and will also be available on HBO GO from Sept. 27 In the US, “Patria” will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max on Sept. 27. It will air on HBO Latino beginning on Sept. 30.