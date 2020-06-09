‘Guilt’ Writer Neil Forsyth Launches Tannadice Pictures with Objective Fiction

“Guilt” and “Eric, Ernie and Me” writer Neil Forsyth is launching production label Tannadice Pictures in partnership with Objective Fiction, the production company behind Netflix and Channel 4 co-pro “Feel Good.”

Forsyth will exclusively develop and write content for Objective Fiction via Tannadice Pictures, as well as develop projects with other writers through the new label. He has previously worked with Objective Fiction on BBC Four biopic “Eric, Ernie and Me.”

Forsyth’s credits include the BBC Four “Bob Servant” series and several of Sky’s “Urban Myths Playhouses.”

Most recently he created, wrote and executive produced the BBC Scotland dark comedy drama “Guilt.”

Objective Fiction, part of Objective Media Group, an All3media company, specialises in original scripted content. Credits include Channel 4’s “Year of the Rabbit” and “GameFace,” BBC’s “Witless,” and most recently “Feel Good.”

Chief creative officer of Objective Fiction Ben Farrell said: “Neil is a creative force. A superb writer who absolutely understands the way the TV industry operates, both nationally and internationally.”

Forsyth said: “I’ve always enjoyed working with Objective, who have been a supportive creative partner for many years.”