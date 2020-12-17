MGM Intl. TV Productions Boards Adaptation of Guillaume Musso Bestseller ‘The Reunion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MGM International TV Productions is partnering with Make It Happen Studio (“No Second Chance”) and pubcaster France Televisions for “The Reunion,” a high-profile English-language series adapted from Guillaume Musso’s bestselling novel “La Jeune Fille et la Nuit.”

“The Reunion” is written by Marston Bloom (“Selection Day,” “Marcella”) and based on Musso’s novel, which revolves around a glamorous high school girl who went missing 25 years ago in the French Riviera, and three friends bound by a tragic secret. MGM International TV Productions is handling global distribution on the six-part series.

Initially commissioned by France Televisions, the series is expected to have wide international appeal. The novel “The Reunion,” published by Calmann-Lévy, has sold more than two million copies worldwide in more than 35 languages.

Set to begin filming in 2021, the series is produced by Sydney Gallonde’s production company Make It Happen Studio, with MGM co-producing as part of a slate of internationally-driven projects that the two companies are working on together. France Televisions is also co-producing.

Musso ranked as France’s most popular author for the 10th consecutive year, based on the number of books he has sold, according to global market intelligence firm GFK. This project is the first TV adaptation of a novel written by Musso.

“I’m so excited to bring Guillaume Musso’s story to life. It is amazing to think how much Guillaume has achieved in the last 10 years. He quickly established himself as the readers’ favorite novelist in not only key French-language markets but around the world in 44 different languages,” said Gallonde,” one of France’s top TV producers, whose credits include Harlan Coben’s “Une Chance de trop” (No Second Chance) and “Juste un regard” (Just One Look).

“Alongside the international team involved in this drama series production, I know we will rise to the challenge to reflect Guillaume’s breathtaking talent on screen,” he continued.

Nathalie Biancolli, the senior VP international for fiction coproduction and acquisition at France Televisions, said the project fits into the broadcaster’s mandate to “support for literature and literary adaptations through its co-productions.”

Diego Piasek, MGM’s senior VP of international television productions, described “The Reunion” as “a vivid reflection of a creative and great collaboration between different cultures, that is ultimately targeting both local and international audiences alike.”