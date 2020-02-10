×

Greta Thunberg Teams With BBC Studios on Documentary Series

BBC Studios’ Science Unit will team with environmental activist Greta Thunberg for a documentary series focusing on the young activist’s international campaign.

The commercial arm of the British broadcaster announced the project at the BBC Showcase trade show on Monday, emphasizing Thunberg’s worldwide renown and busy travel schedule as key factors in the project.

“Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives so it feels timely to make an authoritative series that explores the facts and science behind this complex subject,” said Rob Liddell, BBC Studios executive producer. “To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet.”

While the series will follow the young activist as she meets with scientists and climate experts in order to explore possible solutions and workable courses of action, it will also approach the subject as a coming-of-age story, tracking the 17-year-old activists journey into adulthood.

Per a BBC Studios release: “The films will also chart her own journey into adulthood as she continues to be confronted by the real world consequences of inaction, and will share some of the quiet moments as she writes the impactful speeches that are now broadcast and analyzed around the world, as she lives a teenage life like no other.”

No further details are available at this time.

