Luis Troyano, ‘Great British Bake Off’ Star, Dies at 48

“Great British Bake Off” finalist Luis Troyano has died from oesophageal cancer. He was 48.

Troyano’s agent Anne Kibel confirmed the season five contestant’s death on Twitter on Tuesday. “Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week. A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.”

Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week. A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.https://t.co/S61Zgm3Vms — Anne Kibel (@AKAManagement) November 3, 2020

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family,” the “Bake Off” official account tweeted.

We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/4gLiNBGaUL — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 3, 2020

Troyano was a marketing manager with the Salford City Council. In April, he had tweeted about his battle with cancer.

“A year ago today I had my cancer surgery and an awful tumour removed that would have killed me. So a huge thank you to the amazing teams @SalfordRoyalNHS @TheChristieNHS @gi_upper @BilalAlkhaffaf and all the other incredible people @NHSuk that saved my life. I’m in your debt.”

A year ago today I had my cancer surgery and an awful tumour removed that would have killed me. So a huge thank you to the amazing teams @SalfordRoyalNHS @TheChristieNHS @gi_upper @BilalAlkhaffaf and all the other incredible people @NHSuk that saved my life. I'm in your debt ❤ — Luis Troyano (@luistroyano) April 24, 2020

He is survived by his wife Louise.

On a JustGiving page set up in honor of Troyano, his wife posted a message from the chef: “A special thankyou to Macmillan Cancer Support, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS including Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust for trying to save my life and their tireless work to try and eliminate cancer. But more importantly a massive thank you to all the amazing professionals who really did try their absolute best for me, showed me absolute compassion and gave me more time than what was seemingly possible. I thank you sincerely.”

Simon Wood, British cook and winner of the 2015 MasterChef competition, paid his condolences. “Louis was a great guy, I had the pleasure of working with him many times. Such a loss. My thoughts are with all his family.”

Louis was a great guy, I had the pleasure of working with him many times. Such a loss. My thoughts are with all his family pic.twitter.com/KXcsfE6rfG — Simon Wood (@SimonJWoodUK) November 3, 2020

Produced by Love Productions, “The Great British Bake Off” is broadcast on the U.K.’s Channel 4. It also streams on Netflix under the title “The Great British Baking Show.”