Disney Latin American Vets to Pitch ‘Ghost Bros’ at Ventana Sur’s Animation! (EXCLUSIVE)

Debuting in Ventana Sur’s Animation! sidebar for Latin American cartoon projects, “Ghost Bros,” from Argentina’s Yellow Kingdom and Spain’s WeDoo Studio, looks to scare up interest in potential partners and broadcasters.

“Ghost Bros” follows young orphan brother and sister Sigmund and Gretchel, who do everything they can to get adopted, but tragically can’t manage the feat before their premature deaths. On their way to the afterlife, the two discover and invoke afterlife clause 665, which states that orphans who die before being adopted will be granted a second chance at life with an assigned family.

Unfortunately for them, the one doing the assigning is the sinister Warden of the Afterlife, Firehead, who, angered by the bureaucratic loophole, attempts to put them with the most mismatched parents she can find so as to create circumstances for afterlife clause 666: “If, at the end of each day, the family has failed to achieve full happiness, the children will return to the Underworld for all eternity.”

Ghost Bros – Couch Credit: Yellow Kingdom, WeDoo Studio

Aimed primarily at kids 7-11, the series is told from the point of view of Sigmund and Gretchel and will explore what the concepts of family and happiness are for kids their own age. The series’ absurd humor and wacky situations will appeal to parents as well, as the main characters learn how to value what’s most important in life, a happy family one can always trust and feel a part of.

Yellow Kingdom’s Jorge Edelstein, Martín Blasi and WeDoo founder and series creator Emi Ordás are heading the project from either side of the Atlantic, and have already started pitching broadcasters. The trio bring an abundance of experience to the production as well. Edelstein and Blasi cut their teeth as executives and creatives at the Walt Disney Company Latin America before branching out on their own. From his office in Madrid, Ordás founded WeDoo Studio, where he has developed, designed, animated and managed several key projects, including the four-star-rated storybook app “Little Dead Riding Hood.”

According to Edelstein, the project is at a development state where it can go several ways regarding original language and format, meaning it could work for either linear TV or a digital platform. Promotional materials for the project are in English, but the director explained to Variety that the door is also wide open to co-producers from other countries.

Thematically, main story lines and episodic plots have been written and main characters and backgrounds are already designed, as seen in the series artwork shared exclusively with Variety.