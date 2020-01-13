×

‘Gentleman Jack’ Star Suranne Jones to Adapt Memoir of Female Boxing Champion

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Gentleman Jack” star Suranne Jones has optioned the memoir of five-time female world boxing champion Jane Couch, with a TV adaptation in the works through her fledgling production outfit TeamAkers Productions and “Les Misérables” producer Lookout Point.

Jones and writer Laurence Akers’ TeamAkers and BBC Studios-owned Lookout Point will adapt Couch’s memoir “The Final Round” for television.

Couch carved out her trailblazing career in the 1990s, when it was still illegal for women to box in the U.K. Her memoir charts her upbringing in a fishing village through to her ascent in the boxing world. At the center of the story is Couch’s legal battle with the U.K. Boxing Board of Control to recognize female boxers.

Lookout Point CEO Faith Penhale, who took the reins of the business last year, and Laura Lankester are developing the memoir for television alongside Jones and Akers.

The team is casting for the role of Couch. A writer for the drama is also yet to be attached.

Jones set up TeamAkers with Akers, her husband, last year. The former is best known for star turns in “Doctor Foster,” Sky Atlantic’s “Save Me” and HBO/BBC One co-production “Gentleman Jack,” while Akers is a former journalist and screenwriter.

Meanwhile, Lookout Point’s forthcoming productions include the Mira Nair-directed BBC One adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel “A Suitable Boy.”

Couch said: “After all the struggles I went through in my career, the fights in the ring, with the media and in the courts, it’s great that my story will be seen by a whole new audience and the people who helped me along the way, like Sarah and Dinah, will get the recognition they deserve. Women’s boxing has come a long way with Katie Taylor and Nicola Adams becoming household names, but there’s still so much more that needs to be done. Hopefully, my story will help.”

Jones added: “As soon as I met Jane, I knew I wanted to tell her story from her perspective and shine a light on this amazing woman who paved the way so others in her position could succeed. TeamAkers cannot wait to get started on developing ‘The Final Round’ and we’re thrilled to be working with Faith and the team at Lookout Point — we know it’s going to make fantastic television.”

Penhale, CEO of Lookout Point, said: “At Lookout Point we have a fantastic legacy of telling the true stories of pioneering women from the likes of Anne Lister in ‘Gentleman Jack’ to the Brontë sisters in ‘To Walk Invisible’ and Jane Couch’s life achievements place her squarely alongside these.

“The strength and dignity with which Jane fought for her right to stand equally alongside men in her chosen sport is truly humbling and we are thrilled to be able to work with her, Suranne and TeamAkers to bring this inspiring tale to screens.”

More TV

  • Suranne Jones to Adapt Memoir of

    'Gentleman Jack' Star Suranne Jones to Adapt Memoir of Female Boxing Champion

    “Gentleman Jack” star Suranne Jones has optioned the memoir of five-time female world boxing champion Jane Couch, with a TV adaptation in the works through her fledgling production outfit TeamAkers Productions and “Les Misérables” producer Lookout Point. Jones and writer Laurence Akers’ TeamAkers and BBC Studios-owned Lookout Point will adapt Couch’s memoir “The Final Round” [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Tony Garnett, Founder of 'Bodyguard' Producer World Productions, Dies at 83

    British film and TV producer Tony Garnett, founder of “Bodyguard” producer World Productions, died Sunday at the age of 83. His death was confirmed by the ITV Studios-backed World Productions, which released the following statement Sunday night: “After a short illness, Tony Garnett, the legendary TV and film producer and founder of World Productions, died [...]

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    Under-Pressure Asian Pay-TV to Create Merger Opportunities, Says Report

    Pay-TV in Asia is coming under ever greater competitive pressure, but the economic growth of the region means that there continue to be opportunities for flexible operators. That is the verdict of a study “Asia Pacific Pay-TV Distribution 2020,” published Monday. Taking together subscription and advertising revenues, the report, put out by research house Media [...]

  • Pictured: Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

    How 'Star Trek' TV Series Will Tie-In to Movies (and Each Other)

    The picture of how the “Star Trek” creative galaxy will interconnect on TV and in movies became clearer at the TCA winter press tour on Sunday, and the short answer is: not very much. At the panel on Sunday for “Star Trek: Picard,” executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin said that the three “Star [...]

  • Westworld Season 3

    'Westworld' Season Three Premiere Date Revealed

    HBO’s “Westworld” will return for its third season on March 15, the cabler announced Sunday. Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson and Jeffrey Wright will reprise their roles in the Emmy-winning sci-fi drama. Joining the cast for season three are Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, LEna Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher, [...]

  • Taye Diggs Critics Choice

    Critics' Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

    The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards gala, hosted by Taye Diggs, was broadcast live on The CW on Sunday night. It was a good night for both Netflix and HBO, with the studios taking home trophies for movies and shows like “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “When They See Us,” “Watchmen” and “Succession.” “Once Upon a [...]

  • CBS All Access, Showtime Reach 10

    CBS All Access, Showtime OTT Reach 10 Million Collective Subscribers

    ViacomCBS-owned streaming services CBS All Access and Showtime OTT have reached a collective 10 million subscribers, said ViacomCBS chief digital officer and CBS Interactive chief exec Marc DeBevoise at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour. That’s up from 8 million at last update. “We’re in a great position to hit our goals of 25 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad