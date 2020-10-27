Fremantle Pacts With Starzplay For Luca Guadagnino’s ‘We Are Who We Are’ – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Starzplay takes series from Fremantle; Hoplite Entertainment sells unscripted shows to Turkey; Keshet sells a divine docu-reality show across Europe; and Sky original “Das Boot” is renewed for a third season.

U.S. cabler Starz’s international streaming service Starzplay has finalized a licensing agreement with Fremantle for several series, including acclaimed coming-of-age drama “We Are Who We Are,” by “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino; Syria war thriller “No Man’s Land”; and drama “The Attaché,” exclusively for select territories.

Eight-part series “We Are Who We Are,” an HBO-Sky co-production, is licensed in Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Switzerland.

“No Man’s Land,” an eight-part series, is produced by Masha Productions, Spiro Films, Haut et Court TV, and co-produced by ARTE France and Versus Production in association with Hulu, with the support of Wallimage, Belga Films Fund and Inver Tax Shelter. It is licensed in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Latin America, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland and the U.K.

Finally, five-part series “The Attaché” is produced for Israeli broadcaster HOT and produced by Abot Hameiri, a Fremantle company. It is licensed in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, France, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Latin America, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the U.K.

“Atlantic Jellymen” Hoplite Entertainment

SALES

Los Angeles-based Hoplite Entertainment and Istanbul’s Lucid Dream Entertainment have struck a deal that will bring four of the former’s unscripted TV series to Turkey’s Puhutv. The agreement includes competition series “​Drone Wars​”; fishing documentary series “​Atlantic Jellymen​”; vintage car restoration show “Geared Up“; and “​Master of Disaster​” a documentary series where a team of experts rescue victims and help them recover after natural disasters strike.

“Bad Habits, Holy Orders” Keshet International

Meanwhile, global content producer and distributor Keshet International has sold docu-reality show “Bad Habits, Holy Orders” to Hulu in the U.S., SBS in Belgium, DR in Denmark, Nelonen Media in Finland, NPO in the Netherlands for its Christian channel EO, TVN in Poland, and TVNZ in New Zealand.

In Italy, format rights have been sold to Discovery with Fremantle commissioned locally to produce the Italian adaptation, which is titled “Ti Spedisco In Convento” (I Send You To Convent )for Discovery’s streaming platform and its Real Time channel.

Originally produced by Crackit Productions for the U.K.’s Channel 5, the series (4 x 45′) sees a Catholic convent take in five party girls in a bid to show them a more spiritual path.

RENEWAL

Award-winning Sky Original series “Das Boot” is set to return for a third season. Produced by Bavaria Fiction for Sky Studios, the drama set aboard a German submarine during WW2, is supported by the Czech Cinematography Fund and the Malta Film Commission. The series is based on Wolfgang Petersen‘s seminal 1981 film of the same name that was nominated for six Oscars, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe.

“Das Boot” has received multiple awards, including the Magnolia award of the Shanghai TV Festival, the Bavarian Television Prize Special Jury award and the German Television Prize in 2019. For the latter, Vicky Krieps took home the best actress prize while best camera went to David Luther. In 2020, Luther received a gold award for best camerawork at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.