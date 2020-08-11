Fremantle Rejigs Global Drama Leadership as Sarah Doole Exits

Fremantle’s London-based director of global drama Sarah Doole, who has raised the super-indie’s game as a premium scripted heavyweight in recent years, is departing the company after six years.

Doole shared her news with staff on Tuesday afternoon, revealing that she’s stepping down to launch her own production incubator, Sow The Seed. The outfit will focus on new talent and champion diverse voices across drama, comedy, entertainment, documentaries and podcasts.

The executive will also stay in the Fremantle orbit, serving as creative consultant to CEO Jen Mullin.

Following her exit, Fremantle’s group chief operating officer Andrea Scrosati will extend his role and take on full responsibility for global drama. Meanwhile, creative director Christian Vesper will take on day-to-day management of the global drama team, reporting into Scrosati.

More follows.