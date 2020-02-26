×

Fremantle Takes 100% Stake in Naked, Simon Andreae Upped to CEO of Fremantle U.K.

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fremantle

Fremantle has taken a 100% stake in Naked Television, and has named Naked founder Simon Andreae CEO of Fremantle U.K.

A founding partner of Optomen Television and a former Fox executive, Andreae will take over from outgoing CEO Liam Humphreys.

As head of U.K.’s operations, Andreae will report to group CEO Jennifer Mullin, and take a seat on Fremantle’s global operating board, while overseeing Fremantle labels Thames, Talkback, Boundless, Euston Films, Hare & Tortoise, Castlefield, and the newly integrated Naked, for which the group had acquired a minority stake in 2015.

Naked’s COO Susie Dark and creative director Tom O’Brien will now take over daily operations for unscripted outfit. In recent years, Naked has produced shows like “Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer” and “Manson: The Lost Tapes” for ITV, the upcoming “Ghost” for Channel 4, and the BBC3 program “The Rap Game UK.”

“I am thrilled that Simon will helm our U.K. business,” said Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. “Simon knows how to make great content and has a terrific track-record in taking bold risks to create ambitious shows.”

Andreae added: “I’m extremely proud of the brand we’ve built at Naked, and am looking forward to supporting both them and Fremantle’s other world-class production labels as we shape a truly creative, collaborative and future-facing studio group.”

More TV

  • I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS

    'I Am Not Okay With This' on Netflix: TV Review

    To be a teenage girl is to be a tight coil of confused rage, a fact that “I Am Not Okay With This” both knows and depends upon. The new Netflix comedy tells the story of Sydney (Sophia Lillis), a seething Pennsylvania teen who first seems to be, as she tells us in a deadpan [...]

  • Bob Iger and Bob Chapek Disney

    How Disney Veteran Bob Chapek Emerged From Dark-Horse Status to Take CEO Job

    When the final act came in the corporate succession drama that has captivated Hollywood for years, it turned out that Bob Chapek was the logical candidate who was hiding in plain sight the whole time. The news that Chapek would succeed Bob Iger as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. hit the entertainment industry like [...]

  • The A Word

    Dutch Broadcaster EO Orders Keshet Intl.’s ‘The A Word’ From Fiction Valley (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dutch public broadcaster EO has commissioned a local adaptation of Keshet Intl.’s “The A Word” from Fiction Valley. The series is based on Keren Margalit’s hit family drama “Yellow Peppers,” produced by July-August Prods. for Keshet Broadcasting. Like the original, Fiction Valley’s six-part adaptation traces a family’s painful and often humorous journey of denial and [...]

  • Cate Blanchett

    Cate Blanchett on Harvey Weinstein: Industry Must 'Move Forward Without Repetition'

    Cate Blanchett has said that on the back of Harvey Weinstein’s conviction, the industry must move forward and ensure a new culture is established, particularly when it comes to parity. “I think it’s about moving forward, and moving forward without repetition and with genuine progress,” Blanchett told Variety at the Berlinale Series Market on Wednesday, where [...]

  • Dignity

    ‘World Beyond,’ ‘Upload,’ ‘Trying’ Set for Canneseries

    PARIS  —  AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” Amazon Prime’s “Upload,” and Apple TV’s “Trying” will make their international premieres at the 3rd edition of Canneseries, which will run from March 27 to April 1. The Riviera-set fest will host tributes to David Hasselhoff (“Baywatch”), “Sharp Object” and “Euphoria” breakout Sydney Sweeney, and “Transparent” star Judith [...]

  • Judith Light shot by Peter Yang

    Judith Light to Receive Variety Icon Award at Canneseries

    Judith Light will receive the third-ever Variety Icon Award at Canneseries. “I am profoundly honored to receive the Variety Icon Award as Variety has been a powerful support to me for for so many years,” Light said. “More than four decades into my career, I am so still so grateful to participate in telling stories that [...]

  • Netflix Corporate Headquarters in Los Gatos

    Netflix Looks to Dispel Myths in Berlin as it Ramps Up European Production

    Netflix is looking to create more transparency and dispel some of the myths around working with the streaming giant as it ramps up its European operations, though the company’s fast-paced shooting schedules are “not for everyone,” director of international originals Rachel Eggebeen said Tuesday morning at the Berlinale Series Market. “It’s a fast pace that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad