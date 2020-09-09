Fremantle U.K. Merges Labels to Create Naked Television, Led by Fatima Salaria

Fremantle U.K. is merging its factual label Boundless with recent acquisition Naked to create new unscripted company Naked Television.

The new entity will be led by Naked’s recently appointed managing director and former Channel 4 commissioner Fatima Salaria.

Naked Television will look to combine the best of Boundless’ formats and production infrastructure with Naked’s burgeoning slate in both the U.K. and U.S.

The firm’s slate includes hit entertainment franchises “The Apprentice” and “The Rap Game U.K.,” factual entertainment series like “Grand Designs” and “100% Hotter” and specialist factual programs “60 Days on the Streets,” “The Day I Picked My Parents” and the recently announced “Planet Sex” fronted by Cara Delevingne (pictured).

Simon Andreae, CEO of Fremantle U.K., said: “Broad yet bold, populist yet progressive, with a stellar team and combined portfolio of both classic and cutting-edge shows, the new Naked will represent a hallmark of both quality and innovation in the global unscripted universe.”

Salaria added: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity of combining the very best talent, expertise and portfolios as we continue to grow our factual offering.”

Meanwhile, Neil Smith, former Boundless managing director, has left to pursue new ventures.

“During his time here, Neil’s grown Boundless’ production portfolio, diversified its client base and consolidated its reputation as a leading supplier of world-class programming,” Andreae said. “He leaves it in a strong position and with some exciting projects in the offing. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Smith added: “It’s been a blast and I wish Fatima lots of luck. I am looking forward to my next step, in developing content with a purpose.”