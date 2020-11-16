U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Drama Kicks Off Fremantle Deal With Michael Winterbottom’s Revolution Films

Fremantle has announced an exclusive first-look deal with BAFTA-winning filmmaker Michael Winterbottom’s Revolution Films, starting with U.K. political drama series “This Sceptred Isle.”

Under the terms of the deal, Revolution Films will develop and produce scripted series and films with Fremantle co-producing and distributing the projects worldwide. The deal is done in collaboration with Richard Brown and his company Passenger.

The deal will kick off with “This Sceptred Isle,” a drama series about an extraordinary period in the life of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, set against the backdrop of the global pandemic. The series will be co-written and directed by Winterbottom, with Melissa Parmenter (Revolution Films) and Richard Brown (Passenger) serving as executive producers. Tim Shipman, political editor of The Sunday Times, is acting as a consultant on the series.

Winner of a BAFTA and a Berlin Golden Bear for “In This World,” Winterbottom’s credits also include Palme d’Or nominees “Welcome to Sarajevo,” “Wonderland” and “24 Hour Party People.”

Winterbottom said: “We are very excited at the prospect of developing our film and television production with our new partners at Passenger and Fremantle. We want to provide a space where directors can have the freedom to develop and tell the stories they are passionate about.”

Andrea Scrosati, group chief operating officer, Fremantle added: “Our global drama slate is growing thanks to unique creative partnerships that we are building across the world. Michael is such an incredibly sophisticated and prolific auteur; his vision is inspiring, and I admire the fact he continues to challenge the status quo. I am so proud that he and Melissa have chosen Fremantle as their creative partner and I look forward to the great content we will develop together.”

Richard Brown added: “On a personal note I think Michael is among the most inspiring filmmakers working today, and it’s a great privilege to be joining forces with him and his Revolution Films team. One of the objectives behind my partnership with Fremantle is to forge ongoing collaborations with world class talents such as Michael, exemplified by this exciting relationship with Revolution.”

This partnership is the latest in a series of high-profile talent deals for Fremantle including with Richard Brown’s Passenger Films, Pablo Larrain and Juan de Dios Larrain, Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Sorrentino, Neil Gaiman and Neil Cross.