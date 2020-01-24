‘American Idol’ Producer Fremantle Looks To Reduce Global Environmental Footprint

Aiming to reduce its waste and emissions, London-based “Idol” producer-distributor Fremantle has formed a partnership with Albert, a collaborative industry-backed project aimed at tackling the environmental impact of the entertainment sector.

Founded in 2011, Albert is governed by an industry consortium that includes BAFTA, independent companies and broadcasters.

Fremantle is working with Albert to develop a version of Albert’s carbon calculator, which tracks emissions caused by productions, for use by global businesses and production houses. The companies hope to use Fremantle’s global scale and Albert’s industry clout to provide the international production community the opportunity to accurately track their carbon emissions.

According to Albert research, one hour of television produced creates 13.5 tons of carbon dioxide emissions – the equivalent of running three homes with gas and electricity for a whole year.

Albert’s carbon calculator has been available in the U.K. since 2011 and is currently used by more than 900 British companies.

The calculator enables the precise calculation of the expected carbon footprint of productions and highlights ways to reduce the environmental impact and embed sustainable production values within shows. All companies that have Albert certification are able to show an end credit logo on their productions.

“We have a great privilege at Fremantle to change perceptions through our global storytelling, and I hope that our partnership with Albert will help redefine how the industry views sustainable productions,” said Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin.

Kevin Price, BAFTA COO and chair of the Albert consortium, added: “This is a fantastic partnership for Albert that allows us to take our project to a global audience and help production companies around the world to join us in our sustainability efforts. We look forward to working with Fremantle and supporting them as they champion sustainability across their business.”

Roser Canela-Mas, Albert’s industry sustainability manager, said Fremantle was the first global media group to take responsibility for the environmental impact of its productions worldwide and expressed hope that other international organizations would be encouraged to follow suite.

“Building an international calculator will allow Fremantle to understand the impact of all of its productions at scale and act upon it, but more than that, it will also allow smaller organizations around the world access to a tool that will assist them in making better environmental decisions when creating TV content,” Canela-Mas added.

Fremantle will use the global version of the calculator throughout all of its companies to set targets to reduce its production footprint within three years. The group said its global best practice would ensure that all of its productions worldwide reduce waste and emissions.