×

‘American Idol’ Producer Fremantle Looks To Reduce Global Environmental Footprint

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ABC

Aiming to reduce its waste and emissions, London-based “Idol” producer-distributor Fremantle has formed a partnership with Albert, a collaborative industry-backed project aimed at tackling the environmental impact of the entertainment sector. 

Founded in 2011, Albert is governed by an industry consortium that includes BAFTA, independent companies and broadcasters. 

Fremantle is working with Albert to develop a version of Albert’s carbon calculator, which tracks emissions caused by productions, for use by global businesses and production houses. The companies hope to use Fremantle’s global scale and Albert’s industry clout to provide the international production community the opportunity to accurately track their carbon emissions. 

According to Albert research, one hour of television produced creates 13.5 tons of carbon dioxide emissions – the equivalent of running three homes with gas and electricity for a whole year. 

Albert’s carbon calculator has been available in the U.K. since 2011 and is currently used by more than 900 British companies.

The calculator enables the precise calculation of the expected carbon footprint of productions and highlights ways to reduce the environmental impact and embed sustainable production values within shows. All companies that have Albert certification are able to show an end credit logo on their productions.  

“We have a great privilege at Fremantle to change perceptions through our global storytelling, and I hope that our partnership with Albert will help redefine how the industry views sustainable productions,” said Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin. 

Kevin Price, BAFTA COO and chair of the Albert consortium, added: “This is a fantastic partnership for Albert that allows us to take our project to a global audience and help production companies around the world to join us in our sustainability efforts. We look forward to working with Fremantle and supporting them as they champion sustainability across their business.”

Roser Canela-Mas, Albert’s industry sustainability manager, said Fremantle was the first global media group to take responsibility for the environmental impact of its productions worldwide and expressed hope that other international organizations would be encouraged to follow suite. 

“Building an international calculator will allow Fremantle to understand the impact of all of its productions at scale and act upon it, but more than that, it will also allow smaller organizations around the world access to a tool that will assist them in making better environmental decisions when creating TV content,” Canela-Mas added.

Fremantle will use the global version of the calculator throughout all of its companies to set targets to reduce its production footprint within three years. The group said its global best practice would ensure that all of its productions worldwide reduce waste and emissions.

More TV

  • Sean Hannity

    Sean Hannity Set for Super Bowl Pre-Game Interview With President Trump

    Sean Hannity has talked with President Donald Trump many times, but never quite like this. Hannity is the latest TV-news personality to take on what has in recent years developed into a Super Bowl Sunday tradition: a pre-game interview with the President of the United States. Savannah Guthrie, Gayle King and Bill O’Reilly are among [...]

  • CBS Orders Comedy Pilot From '9JKL'

    CBS Orders Comedy Pilot From '9JKL' Creator, Comedian James Acaster

    CBS is developing a project that takes a comedic look at the age-old “12 Angry Men” dilemma of how does a jury come to a unanimous verdict? The network has issued a pilot order for “We The Jury,” a hybrid series from “9JKL” co-creator Dana Klein and Stephanie Darrow. The project hails from CBS Television [...]

  • Taylor Swift attends the premiere of

    Taylor Swift Bows Out of Unannounced Grammy Performance

    Taylor Swift has bowed out of a possible performance on the Grammy Awards program Sunday night just as stealthily as it appeared she might have bowed into it, multiple sources tell Variety. Her possible appearance on the show had been kept a secret — albeit not an extremely well-kept secret —  so her exit won’t [...]

  • 'American Idol' Producer Fremantle Strives To

    'American Idol' Producer Fremantle Looks To Reduce Global Environmental Footprint

    Aiming to reduce its waste and emissions, London-based “Idol” producer-distributor Fremantle has formed a partnership with Albert, a collaborative industry-backed project aimed at tackling the environmental impact of the entertainment sector.  Founded in 2011, Albert is governed by an industry consortium that includes BAFTA, independent companies and broadcasters.  Fremantle is working with Albert to develop [...]

  • Fleabag

    Intl. TV Newswire: NATPE Deals, ZED Pre-sales, Aardman Distribution

    In this week’s International TV Newswire Variety recaps more NATPE news from All3Media, Comedy Central Latin America, AMC’s Acorn TV, VIS, El Deseo, Globo and Univision, ZED pre-sales from Realscreen and Aardman’s latest distribution pickup. All3Media Sells to Comedy Central, AMC Networks in Latin America Comedy Central Latin America and All3Media International have closed a deal for [...]

  • Chance The RapperiHeartRadio Music Festival, Arrivals,

    Chance the Rapper to Host ‘Punk’d' Revival at Quibi

    Chance the Rapper is ready to get his prank on. MTV Studios has announced Chance as the host of its revival of the prank show “Punk’d,” which is coming to short form content platform Quibi. “Punk’d” was a hidden camera reality show which aired for ten seasons on MTV and was created by Ashton Kutcher, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad