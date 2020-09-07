Federation Kids & Family Boards TeamTO’s ‘Presto! School of Magic!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Federation Kids & Family and leading European kids entertainment company TeamTO are joining forces on the new animated comedy series “Presto! School of Magic,” a spinoff of Studiocanal’s animated feature hit “The House of Magic.”

Federation Kids & Family will be repping the series in international markets outside of China. Set to be launch this fall, “Presto! School of Magic” is produced by TeamTO with Belgian partners Panache Productions and La Compagnie Cinématographique.

French broadcasters M6 and Canal Plus have already commissioned the series. It revolves around a band of talented and curious kids who dream of becoming magicians, including Dylan and Lisa who are new students of the school which used to be an old mansion. Each kid has a different reason for attending the school, but they have one thing in common: a passion for illusion, conjuring and the art of magic.

“Presto! School of Magic” was an Official Selection at Cartoon Forum 2017 where the series’ producer, Corinne Kouper, was twice honoured as Producer of the Year in 2010 and 2015. Kouper, who is behind popular shows and films such as “Mighty Mike,” “Angelo Rules” and “Yellowbird the movie,” also won two Emmy Awards and one Pulcinella Award.

“We’re thrilled to begin this partnership with our good friends at Federation, a company that – like TeamTO – has established itself as a leading player in the global kids market,” said Guillaume Hellouin, president and co-founder of TeamTO. “Our creative visions for Presto! School of Magic are perfectly aligned, making them an ideal choice to distribute to all our friends around the world,” said Hellouin.

Monica Levy, the head of sales at Federation Kids & Family pointed that “TeamTO has a solid reputation as one of the most creative studios in the industry today, and their unique productions share the same high-end values that complement our existing premium titles.”

“‘Presto! School of Magic’ is an amazing series that has all the exceptional ingredients to inspire magic-loving kids the world over, and the timing for such an uplifting exceptionally crafted production is perfect,” added Levy.