×

Federation Entertainment Boards Laila Marrakchi’s Female-Driven Show ‘Casa Girls’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Casa Girls
CREDIT: The Film

Federation Entertainment has come on board leading Moroccan filmmaker Laila Marrakchi’s “Casa Girls,” a series about four twentysomething single women living in Casablanca.

“Casa Girl” is being developed by Lauraine Heftler and Michael Gentile’s The Film, whose credits include Julie Delpy’s films and upcoming series “On The Verge” (working title). Federation Entertainment will be co-producing the series, on top of handling International sales, and is presenting the project as part of Series Mania’s virtual co-production forum.

The comedy-drama series will follow Kenzo, a young woman who’s been living in Paris for 10 years and returns to her homeland in Casablanca to get over a bad breakup. But instead of finding the comfort and peace she wished for, Kenza discovers that her parents have gone broke. Forced to take a small job, she starts working as a photographer for a cheeky wedding planner who becomes her friend, along with two other twentysomething girls from different backgrounds.

Marrakchi, who is developing the script in collaboration with Stephanie Duvivier and Dorothee Lachaud, cited “Girls” as an inspiration for “Casa Girls,” and said she had the idea of doing it after making a documentary on the issue of sex in Morocco that led her to interview many young people.

Federation Entertainment’s founder Pascal Breton described Marrakchi, whose credits include the popular films “Rock the Casbah” and “Marock,” as “one of modern Morocco’s strongest advocates for women.”

“‘Casa Girls’ is a perfect vehicle for Laila to portray the lighter side of a very serious issue, and Federation is thrilled to support such a talented—and essential—project,” said Breton, adding that the series certainly “resonate with women all over France and Europe, not to mention Morocco.”

In both “Rock the Casbah” and “Marock,” Marrakchi dealt with sexual taboos, cultural and religious values, patriarchy and female emancipation in Morocco. “Rock the Casbah” indeed explored the journey of an actress who’s been living in New York who returns home to Tangier, in Morocco, for the funerals of her father and clashes with the patriarchal rules of her family. In “Marock,” meanwhile, Marrakchi explored a forbidden love between a Muslim girl and a Jewish young man. The two movies struck a chord with Moroccan audiences and traveled to many countries.

Besides her film credits, Marrakchi has also directed episodes of the hit spy thriller series “The Bureau,” and wrapped a few months ago the shoot of two episodes of Damien Chazelle’s anticipated Netflix series “The Eddy.”

Federation Entertainment, one of Europe’s most successful and prolific TV co-production and distribution banner, has been selling series around the world, from “The Bureau” to “Bad Banks.”

More TV

  • Submarine

    Quiddity, Mediapro, Globo, Haut et Court, Federation Back Series Mania Co-Pros

    Streaming online via video presentations from March 25, Series Mania’s experimental Digital Forum will make or break on the quality of its centerpiece, its Co-Pro Pitching Sessions.  This year’s lineup, at least on paper, looks particularly strong. Following, a break-down on the 16 originally selected projects: “The Abduction of Yossele Shuchmacher” (Israel) Co-created and to [...]

  • Adult Material

    Series Mania 2020: Highlights, Trends, Market Challenges

    MADRID — Never has a TV Festival re-launched in such extraordinary circumstances, or using such novel means. France’s Series Mania, one of Europe’s two or three most reputed TV events, confirmed on March 11 that it was canceling 2020’s March 20-28 edition, amid inescapable fears of COVID-19 contagion. Six days later, it announced it was [...]

  • Pablo Trapero'La Quietud' photocall, 75th Venice

    Pablo Trapero, El Estudio Set ‘Carancho,’ ‘Galimberti’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — Argentina’s Pablo Trapero, one of the driving forces behind the renaissance of Latin American cinema, is teaming with El Estudio on two ambitious TV series: an English-language U.S. remake of his 2010 hit movie “Carancho” and true-facts inspired bioseries “Galimberti.” Based out of Los Angeles, Mexico City and Madrid, El Estudio – a [...]

  • Casa Girls

    Federation Entertainment Boards Laila Marrakchi's Female-Driven Show 'Casa Girls' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Federation Entertainment has come on board leading Moroccan filmmaker Laila Marrakchi’s “Casa Girls,” a series about four twentysomething single women living in Casablanca. “Casa Girl” is being developed by Lauraine Heftler and Michael Gentile’s The Film, whose credits include Julie Delpy’s films and upcoming series “On The Verge” (working title). Federation Entertainment will be co-producing [...]

  • Helen Mirren Reads Anne Frank

    Italy's Nexo Digital Open for Mip Biz Via Virtual Showcase

    As virtual market initiatives proliferate, Italy’s Nexo Digital, which co-produces and distributes theatrical event content for the global market, has set up a virtual product showcase to make up for the cancellation of the MipTV mart. The MipTV global content market was due to run March 28-April 2 before the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation. [...]

  • Cryptid

    Beta Film Sells YA Horror Series ‘Cryptid’ to Germany’s Joyn (EXCLUSIVE)

    Germany’s Beta Film, a prime mover of this and next week’s virtual TV marketplace, has sold “Cryptid,” produced by Dramacorp for the Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay SVOD service, to Joyn, the new German AVOD venture launched in 2019 by Discovery and ProSiebenSat.1. Underscoring  how regional and big national streaming services are now energizing production and [...]

  • Deadliest Catch: Bloodlines

    'Deadliest Catch' Spinoff 'Bloodline' Set for April Launch on Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

    Discovery Channel is preparing to launch “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline,” a spinoff of the network’s hit unscripted series “Deadliest Catch.” “Bloodline” follows Josh Harris, the son of legendary Bering Sea captain Phil Harris. Josh, along with his business partner Casey McManus, discover a trove of Hawaiian fishing charts scribbled with Captain Phil’s handwriting. Josh takes the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad