Faye Dorn Joins ‘Divorce’ Producer Merman Television as Head of Drama

Faye Dorn is joining Merman Television in the newly created role of head of drama. She joins from Fifty Fathoms and Tiger Aspect, where she has been executive producer of “Domina” for Sky Studios.

Dorn will work alongside Merman co-founders Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford, with a remit to oversee the development and production of original dramas and further build on the company’s scripted content output.

Merman’s recent TV projects include “There She Goes” for BBC Two/Britbox, “This Way Up” for Channel 4/Hulu, “Motherland” for BBC Two, “Frayed” for Sky One/ABC Australia, “Women” on the Verge for W/RTE2, “Catastrophe” for Channel 4/Amazon and “Divorce” for HBO. Upcoming projects include “Frank of Ireland” for Channel 4/Amazon and “Housebroken” for Fox. Merman recently co-produced its first feature film, the Phyllida Lloyd-directed “Herself,” which premiered at Sundance.

Dorn was previously executive producer of drama at Big Talk, overseeing the development of their original drama slate. Earlier she working with Cowboy Films and creator Ronan Bennett on “Top Boy” for Netflix and executive produced “Fortitude” for Sky Atlantic and Amazon. She started her career at Company Pictures, firstly in development for George Faber during the production of “Shameless” and HBO’s Generation Kill, and was part of the development team on E4 series “Skins.” She also executive produced long-running BBC One series “Inspector George Gently.”

Mountford said: “Faye brings a wealth of experience in drama production and development, alongside excellent relationships that span the industry and we are absolutely delighted to welcome her to the team. The introduction of this new role marks an exciting landmark for Merman, as we further expand our award-winning scripted production and seek out a slate of captivating, original new dramas.”

Horgan added: “Faye is brilliant with writers. Anyone who’s worked with her wants to do it again. She’s as driven and hungry and excited by the possibilities of TV as we are and I can’t wait to make great shows with her.”

Merman has a funding and first-look distribution deal with Sky Studios and NBC Universal Global Distribution.