‘Entourage’ Creator Doug Ellin Sets ‘Day 1’s’ Featuring Soccer Legend Thierry Henry, Matthew Vaughn to Direct Pilot

Matthew Vaughn’s Marv Films, producer of the “Kingsman” franchise, is making its first foray into TV with soccer-centric series “Day 1’s” from writers/creators and showrunners Doug Ellin (“Entourage”) and Chris Case (“Mad About You”).

Set in the world of British soccer, the 10-episode series revolves around a young player Dezmond King and his crew as they navigate his growing stature and struggles.

Marv is working closely with French soccer legend Thierry Henry and his long-term agent Darren Dein, who will both serve as executive producers on the series. Henry will appear as himself throughout the series.

Vaughn will direct the pilot, which begins shooting in 2021. Casting is underway.

Hera Pictures, established by BAFTA-nominee and RTS Television award winner Liza Marshall (“Riviera”), is co-producing the series.

Vaughn said: “For my first journey into television I couldn’t have a better partner than Doug; and with Thierry and Darren to guide us on the football, it’s a dream come true.”

“I love writing about friends who are family and this show gives us a great new platform to do that,” said Ellin, saying that Case and him are “going deep inside the life of an elite athlete” to explore the world of Premier League soccer.

“ ‘Entourage’ was one of my favourite TV shows and when Doug invited me on set to film my brief cameo appearance in the movie, I never would have thought that I would be part of bringing a new TV show to life,” Henry added. “I’m also incredibly excited that Matthew Vaughn has agreed to bring his vast expertise and knowledge to the series along with many more extremely talented individuals. Hopefully I can share some of my experiences as this topic is much closer to my heart.”

The prequel in the “Kingsman” franchise, “The King’s Man,” releases worldwide in February 2021, co-written and directed by Vaughn and produced by Marv.

The company’s upcoming slate also includes “Tetris,” starring Taron Egerton, which starts shooting in December, and the Christmas film “Silent Night,” directed by Camille Griffin and starring Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp.