Entertainment One Strikes Distribution Deal With U.K. Scripted Producer Three Tables

Entertainment One has signed a multi-year distribution deal with fledgling U.K. scripted indie Three Tables Productions.

Under the pact, Three Tables will develop and produce original scripted programming for eOne to distribute worldwide.

Three Tables was founded by former Leopard Pictures head of development David Chikwe, ex-U.K. Film Council executive Himesh Kar, and entrepreneur and investor J.T. Wong. The chairman of Three Tables is David Green, who founded September Films, and went on to become CEO and then chairman of DCD Media.

Three Tables is developing drama projects aimed at the U.K. and international markets. These include projects being developed with France Télévisions’ france.tv studios and the BBC.

It is working with talent such as “Picnic at Hanging Rock” writer Beatrix Christian, “Windermere Children” and “The Eichmann Show” writer Simon Block, “Gone Too Far!” writer Bola Agbaje, and Veronica Gleeson, whose credits include “Sixteen.”

Noel Hedges, eOne’s EVP of acquisitions, international distribution, said: “We are continually looking for ways to grow our distribution pipeline with commercial and individual content from truly creative suppliers. This new deal with Three Tables is a great opportunity to get in at ground level on just that.”

At Leopard Pictures, Chikwe co-created and series produced CBBC show “Eve” and co-created BBC1’s “Missing,” starring Pauline Quirke. His early career was spent in production and development at Ruby Films and Talkback Thames.

Kar was previously a senior executive at the U.K. Film Council, responsible for selecting and overseeing the development, financing and production of films, including “Man on Wire,” and Ken Loach’s “The Wind That Shakes the Barley.” He was previously managing director at Speakit Films and executive producer of the Benedict Cumberbatch fronted “Walk With Me.”

Wong co-founded Mystical Productions, which produced “The Mysti Show” for Saturday mornings on the BBC.