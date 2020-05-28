English Premier League Football to Restart on June 17

The English Premier League football season is set to restart on 17 June, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first games to be played will be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal.

A full fixture set of fixtures will then be played on the weekend of June 19-21, with the games taking place behind closed doors.

It is likely that all the future matches taking place will be televised in the U.K. by rights holders Sky, BT Sport and Amazon.

Clubs are reportedly still discussing the idea at a meeting on Thursday, but it is understood all have agreed in principle at this stage.

On Wednesday, clubs unanimously voted to resume contact training, having started non-contact training last week.

Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week. Any players or staff to test positive must self-isolate for a period of seven days.

Liverpool currently sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table while Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation places.