×

Endemol Shine Cooks Up ‘MasterChef’ Deals Across Asia

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
MASTERCHEF: L-R: Judge Joe Bastianich, host/judge Gordon Ramsay and judge Aarón Sánchez in the “Season Premiere” season premiere episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, May 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Greg Gayne / FOX.
CREDIT: Endemol Shine

Endemol Shine has cooked up new deals across Asia for its long-running format “MasterChef.”

In Thailand, producer Heliconia H Group has commissioned a first season of “MasterChef All Stars Thailand,” expanding its five-year relationship with Endemol Shine. The new version of the format will continue to air in the Heliconia-owned airtime block on Sundays on free-TV station Bangkok Broadcasting and Television.

Meanwhile, the original “MasterChef” format has been renewed for a sixth season in Indonesia by RCTI, and a second run of “MasterChef” has just been completed in Myanmar on Forever Group’s MRTV- 4 with a third season coming soon.

Endemol Shine has also agreed seven new distribution deals for “MasterChef” with broadcasters across Asia.

The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia has picked up season 10 of “MasterChef U.S.” and season seven of “MasterChef Junior,” both produced by Endemol Shine North America, to be aired on Fox Life for Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, and Fox for Taiwan.

Meanwhile, India’s Star has snapped up season 10 of “MasterChef U.S.,” alongside season 11 of “MasterChef Australia,” which will continue to be aired on the network’s linear channel Star World and its digital streaming service Hotstar.  Living Foodz in India has also signed a deal for season nine of “MasterChef Australia.”

“MasterChef Australia” season 11 has sold to A&E Networks Asia to broadcast across Asia, and Discovery has picked up season seven of Endemol Shine Australia’s show to air across Southeast Asia on TLC.

Some 53 versions of “MasterChef,” created by Franc Roddam, were produced in 2019 across 35 markets. The 63rd market to pick up the show was recently announced in a deal with PSM for the Maldives.

Rashmi Bajpai, executive director for Asia at Endemol Shine, said: “Audiences in Asia love ‘MasterChef’ and without a doubt the seven distribution deals for the U.S. and Australian versions will deliver excellent ratings in the region. Local productions are extremely popular too and “MasterChef All Stars” is a fantastic spin-off series featuring talented returning contestants, which is heading to Thailand for the first time.”

The “MasterChef” format launched in 1990 in the UK and aired for over a decade on the BBC. In 2005 the show was revived for the BBC and four years later Australia became the first country to adapt the format outside of the UK, with “MasterChef Australia” launching in 2009.

More TV

  • Red Arrow Strikes First European Format

    Red Arrow Strikes First European Format Deals for Gameshow 'Block Out'

    Red Arrow Studios Intl. has scored its first deals in Europe for new gameshow format “Block Out.” The format has been sold to Endemol Shine Iberia for Spain and Portugal, Tin Can for the Netherlands and GM6 for France. Originally created by Nippon TV and Red Arrow Studios, the series made its debut in Thailand [...]

  • Banijay Rights Agrees First Look Deal

    Banijay Rights Agrees First-Look Deal with U.K.'s Chatterbox

    Distributor Banijay Rights has struck a first-look deal with U.K. factual and formats producer Chatterbox, a relatively new production company founded by former Channel 4 commissioner Nav Raman and producer/director Ali Quirk. Chatterbox last year picked up two BAFTA Children’s TV Awards for its BBC documentary “Leaving Care.” Its agreement with Banijay gives the distributor [...]

  • MASTERCHEF: L-R: Judge Joe Bastianich, host/judge

    Endemol Shine Cooks Up 'MasterChef' Deals Across Asia

    Endemol Shine has cooked up new deals across Asia for its long-running format “MasterChef.” In Thailand, producer Heliconia H Group has commissioned a first season of “MasterChef All Stars Thailand,” expanding its five-year relationship with Endemol Shine. The new version of the format will continue to air in the Heliconia-owned airtime block on Sundays on [...]

  • EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager

    Lille Dialogues Speakers Announced by Series Mania

    Margrethe Vestager, European Commission EVP for a Europe fit for the Digital Age, will open Series Mania’s Lille Dialogues, a one-day summit which this year debates regulation and commercial practice in a streaming platform age. Keynotes on the need – or not – for regulatory change will be delivered by Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati and Giorgio [...]

  • AT&T TV interface

    AT&T TV's Nationwide Launch Sidelines DirecTV, Intros Plans With Sticker Shock

    AT&T has officially kicked DirecTV, which has been hemorrhaging subscribers, to the back burner of its pay-TV strategy. But its new internet-fueled competitor likely won’t stanch the cord-cutting bleeding. Starting this week, the telco is throwing all its weight behind AT&T TV, which launches nationwide March 2. Built on an Android-based set-top, the broadband-delivered service [...]

  • Episodic coverage of Judge Judy for

    'Judge Judy' Will End After 25 Seasons, As Judy Sheindlin Preps New Show

    Case closed: Judge Judy Sheindlin is ending her blockbuster first-run syndicated series “Judge Judy” after 25 seasons, Variety has confirmed. Sheindlin is set to make the announcement on “Ellen” this Monday. The final full season of “Judge Judy” is yet to air, which means it will remain in originals through the 2020-2021 TV season. After [...]

  • 'Outlander' Recap: 'Free Will' Sends Jamie

    'Outlander' Recap: 'Free Will' Sends Jamie and Claire on a Horrific Errand

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Free Will,” the third episode of “Outlander” Season 5. “Free Will” was an interesting “Outlander” episode because a big chunk of the plot took Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) away from the main storylines and diverted them into a complete horror show [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad