Endemol Shine Boomdog Teams Up with Ecuador’s Touché Films- Enchufe.tv (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedy sells. With that adage in mind, Endemol Shine Boomdog, a division of Endemol Shine North America, has teamed up with Ecuador-based Touché Films, the driving force behind the hugely popular Latin American YouTube channel, enchufe.tv.

Enchufe.tv has amassed close to 24 million subscribers across the Americas since it launched its first video in 2011.

Renowned for its youth-targeted parodies of films and TV series, its most successful sketch, a parody of the Japanese manga series “Captain Tsubasa” titled “Super Campeones” (Super Champions), has snagged more than 100 million views. Given the region’s predominantly young population, these sketch comedies have skyrocketed in popularity.

Endemol Shine Boomdog and Touché Films are developing a number of projects that they plan to jointly launch in the TV/streaming marketplace later this year, including high school sketch comedy, “Prepa 1-2-3.”

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with the team at Touché Films, who have built an incredible following here in Mexico and across Latin America with hilarious digital content on enchufe.tv,” said Endemol Shine Boomdog CEO, Alejandro Rincon.

“Working together with an experienced team in premium content such as Endemol Shine Boomdog allows us to enhance the talent and creativity that we have been building for almost nine years at Touché Films,” said Arturo Yépez, CEO of Touché Films.

“The projects that we are developing together carry enchufe.tv’s DNA, enhanced by the experience and talent of Endemol Shine Boomdog’s team,” he added.

Last November, Touché theatrically released its first feature film “Dedicada a Mi Ex,” which went on to become the highest grossing Ecuadorian film in history. In September this year, Touché premiered its first premium series with YouTube Originals, “Mortal Glitch,” a five-episode video game-inspired fantasy adventure series, which nabbed 30 million views in just over a month.

Touche’s pact with Endemol Shine Boomdog follows its co-production deals with other companies this year, including Fox Telecolombia and Mexico-based Anima Estudios, which will produce an animated series based on the expanded universe of Enchufe.tv.

Touché Films is in pre-production on its second feature film “Inadaptada,” a remake of the successful Dutch franchise “Misfit” (NewBeTV 2017).

Endemol Shine Boomdog’s investment in comedy picked up earlier this year when it inked several top comedic talents and announced it was developing a slate of original new scripted and unscripted comedy series.

Among the award-winning actors/comedians who signed up with the company are: Fran Hevia (“Se Rentan Cuartos”), Alex Fernandez (“LOL”), Michelle Rodriguez (“LOL,” “Me Caigo de Risa”), Ricardo O’Farrill (“LOL”) and El Diablito (“Se Busca Comediante”).

In the dramatic arena, Boomdog is also home to “Queen of the South” actress Kate del Castillo who has an overall deal to develop, produce and star in original scripted and unscripted series with the studio. “The Irishman” producer Gaston Pavlovich and his Mexico City-based production company Fabrica de Cine also forged a development and production deal with the studio.