Endeavor Content, Exile Sign First Look Series Deal with Alejandra Marquez Abella (EXCLUSIVE)

In their continued bid to lock up leading talent for their fledgling TV development-production partnership, Endeavor Content and Exile have signed a first look series deal with lauded Mexican writer-director Alejandra Marquez Abella (“Las Niñas Bien”).

The alliance recently announced first look pacts with Sebastian Hofmann (“Time Share,” “Halley”), “Roma” producer Nicolas Celis and Mauricio Katz’s shingle Subtrama.

Marquez Abella’s first project is the scripted dramedy series “La Liberación,” which follows a group of estranged female entertainment industry professionals who realize they need to resolve their differences in order to better face the future together.

“We as women have been condemned to ‘divide and conquer,’ to live clashing with each other,” said Marquez Abella. “Now we’re looking at each other and we’re learning that we don’t have to fight for a spot, that we all can co-exist and thrive together in this world.”

“La Liberación” stars “Los Espookys’” Cassandra Ciangherotti, “Colosio’s” Ilse Salas and “Diablo Guardian’s” Johanna Murillo, all of whom starred in “Las Niñas Bien” and are producers alongside Marquez Abella.

“We had such a great time on the set of ‘Las Ninas Bien’ that we wanted to continue working together,” said Marquez Abella, adding: “We also wanted to delve into the complexities of what women are living today in the #MeToo era.”

“I’ve written for a number of series but this is the first time I will serve as a showrunner on one,” said Marquez Abella, who’s aiming for eight episodes.

“We believe that the future of the entertainment business will be led by Latin American women telling their own stories,” said María Teresa Pérez, COO of Exile. “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with such a talented creative force.”

Márquez Abella, an established writer-director in both film and TV, was among Variety’s 2019 “10 Directors to Watch.” Her 2015 breakout debut, “Semana Santa,” world premiered at the Toronto Festival before screening at such festivals as Karlovy Vary and SXSW.

“Las Niñas Bien” (“The Good Girls”), her sophomore feature, world premiered at Toronto’s prestige Platform showcase and garnered 14 nominations and four awards at Mexico’s Oscar-equivalent, the Ariels. Márquez Abella is currently writing for an HBO international series and developing her next feature film.

“The ability to tell diverse stories with creative talent from distinct backgrounds is an opportunity we are both grateful for and excited to be able to engage in,” said Kelly Miller, vice president, international strategy, Endeavor Content. “Alejandra’s ability to tell important narratives is exceptional and we are excited to see her stories come to life.”

Launched in late 2018 with the mandate to develop and produce content in Spanish and English for global audiences, Exile’s award-winning team, led by Isaac Lee, delivered three seasons of “El Chapo” for Netflix and produced the Emmy award-winning documentary, “Science Fair,” winner of the 2018 Sundance Audience Award. They also produced Netflix’s “Who Killed Malcolm X,” “The Traffickers,” as well as a slew of documentaries and docuseries.

Exile forged a partnership with Endeavor Content in May 2019 to finance, develop and produce Spanish-language scripted television projects as well as to create a fund to acquire IP and pursue development deals with high-profile and emerging talent across Latin America and Spain.

Marquez Abella is repped by APA Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

(Pictured: Lead photo, Alejandra Marquez Abella; triptych, left to right: Johanna Murillo, Ilse Salas and Cassandra Ciangherotti)