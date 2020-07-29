Edinburgh TV Festival Reveals ‘Ones to Watch’ 2020 Selections (EXCLUSIVE)

The Edinburgh TV festival has revealed the 30 successful candidates selected for its popular ‘Ones to Watch’ program.
Reflecting the nature of the U.K. television industry, more than 70% of the candidates, including producers, directors, writers and journalists, are freelance, and the rest are from leading production companies and broadcasters, including the BBC, Lime Pictures, True North and RDF. Of the 30 selected, 77% are women, 40% are from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, 37% work outside of London and 33% are disabled.
The candidates will benefit from bespoke sessions and training, access to the digital edition of the TV Festival in August, and receive 12 months of mentoring from senior industry figures.
Founded in 1994, ‘Ones to Watch’ is designed for those who have three or more years’ experience in TV and are looking to make the next major move in their career. “House Through Time” host David Olusoga, who is delivering the festival’s MacTaggart Lecture this year, was amongst the festival’s ‘Ones to Watch’ cohort (previously known as TV25) in 1998.
In all, 105 successful candidates have been selected for talent schemes that are part of the festival’s The TV Foundation. These also include TV PhD, a venture with the Arts and Humanities Research Council that gives 15 early career researchers an intensive introduction to TV to equip them with the tools to work in or with the TV industry once they have completed their PhDs; and The Network, a scheme for aspiring industry entrants, who will be given three days of introductory sessions to the TV industry, a year of mentoring, and ongoing access to the TV Foundation’s job pool.
Sarah Vignoles, talent schemes director for The TV Foundation, said: “Pivoting to an online selection process and delivery in this uncertain time hasn’t been without challenges, but there was never any question of us taking a year off. Our delegates represent the best of current and future industry excellence and the support we can provide will hopefully make sure that not only do we not lose these brilliant talents but see them thrive.”
Edinburgh TV Festival’s ‘Ones to Watch’ 2020:
Zeb Achonu, Editor, Freelance
Aodh Breathnach, Shooting Producer/ Shooting PD, Freelance
Abby C. Kumar, Development Producer, Freelance
Felicity Cross, Producer, Freelance
Tasha Dhanraj, Comedy Writer, Freelance
Amber Haque, Journalist, Freelance
Alice Keane, Producer, Freelance
Grace Kirkwood, Assistant Producer, Freelance
Evelyn Liu, Assistant Producer, BBC Three
Hanz MacDonald, Assistant Producer, Freelance
Charlie Melville, Shooting Producer, Freelance
Helen Miller, Development Producer, Windfall Films
Sara Missaghian, Assistant Producer, Freelance
Gesbeen Mohammed, Producer, Freelance
Roopesh Parekh, Producer, Freelance
Frances Poletti, Screenwriter, Freelance
Lucy Provan, Filmmaker/ Journalist, Freelance
Michael Lee Richardson, Writer, Freelance
Elena Rubio Hall, HETV Production Coordinator, Freelance
Melody Ruiz, Development Producer/ Shooting PD, Freelance
Laura Scrivano, Director, Freelance
Art Sejdiu, Development AP, RD Television
Gary Sewell, Series Producer, Lime Pictures
Olivia Smart, Assistant Producer, MultiStory Media
Sophia Smith Galer, Video Journalist, BBC World Service
Kate South, Producer/ Edit Producer, Freelance
Fabian Taghian, Producer, True North
Amy Thompson, Assistant Producer, Freelance
Yero Timi-Biu, Screenwriter & Director, Freelance
Camilla Wren, Producer, Other Productions Ltd.
TV PhD Participants:
Harriet Aldrich, University of Oxford
Cassie Davies-Strodder, Victoria & Albert Museum and University of the Arts London
Sophie Eager, King’s College London
Pauline Harding, UCL
Joe Hopkinson, The University of Huddersfield
Stephen M Hornby, University of Salford
Toby Huelin, University of Leeds
Juliette Irretier, University of Glasgow
Carrie Long, Durham University, The National Archives & The National Maritime Museum
Nick Makoha, King’s College London
Stuart Nolan, Lancaster University
Leonie Price, University of Sheffield
Georgia Vesma, The University of Manchester
Julian Wojtowicz, King’s College London
Hannah Yip, University of Birmingham