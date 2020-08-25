‘Chernobyl,’ ‘Sex Education,’ ‘The Crown’ Vie for Edinburgh TV Festival Awards

“Chernobyl,” “Years & Years,” “The End of the F***ing World,” “Elizabeth Is Missing,” “The Crown” and “Giri/Haji” are the international heavy hitters in the drama category that are part of the Edinburgh TV Festival awards shortlist that were revealed Tuesday.

The comedy category shortlist includes “Feel Good,” “GameFace,” “Mum,” “Defending the Guilty,” “Sex Education” and “Stath Lets Flats.”

While the awards have been delayed until Nov. 18, the festival unveiled the shortlist after a virtual cocktail session that reunited director Paul Feig with his “Last Christmas” star Emilia Clarke.

This year sees a new, one-off category titled “Creativity in Crisis” that recognizes content emerging from a world reeling under the cornavirus pandemic. Nominees include Sky News documentary “8 minutes and 46 seconds,” “A Day in the Life of Coronavirus Britain” from Candour Productions for Channel 4, “Bitesize Scotland Daily” from BBC Scotland, “Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe” from Broke & Bones for BBC Two, “Gardener’s World” from BBC Studios for BBC Two, “Get Well Soon: Coronavirus Special” for iPlayer from Kindle Entertainment, “Grayson’s Art Club” by Swan Films for Channel 4, “History Hit Live” by History Hit and Little Dot Studios for YouTube, “Hospital: Fighting Covid-19” from Label1 for BBC Two, “Shelf Isolation” from IWC Media for BBC Scotland Channel, “The Martin Lewis Money Show: A Coronavirus Special Live” from MultiStory Media for ITV and “The Big Night In” from BBC Studios for BBC One.

The Nominees:

Best Comedy Series

“Defending the Guilty,” Big Talk Productions Limited for BBC Two

“Feel Good,” Objective Fiction and Objective Media Group Scotland for Channel 4 and Netflix

“GameFace,” Objective Fiction for Channel 4

“Mum,” Big Talk Productions Limited in association with The Money Men for BBC Two

“Sex Education,” Netflix

“Stath Lets Flats,” Roughcut TV for Channel 4

Best Documentary

“Belsen: Our Story,” Atlantic Productions for BBC Two

“63Up,” MultiStory Media North, an ITV group company

“Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer,” Netflix

“For Sama,” ITN Productions for Channel 4 and PBS

“Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming,” Firecrest Films for BBC Two/BBC Scotland

“The Family Secret,” Candour Productions for Channel 4

Best Drama

“The End of the F***ing World,” Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions for Channel 4 and Netflix

“Chernobyl,” Sister, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, Sky Atlantic, HBO

“Elizabeth Is Missing,” STV Studios for BBC One

“Giri/Haji,” a Sister Production for BBC Two and Netflix

“The Crown,” Netflix

“Years and Years,” Red Production Company and HBO for BBC One

Best Entertainment Series

“Taskmaster,” Avalon Television for Dave, UKTV

“Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway,” ITV Studios Entertainment/Mitre Television Co-production for ITV

“Gogglebox,” Studio Lambert for Channel 4

“Hypothetical,” Hat Trick Productions for DAVE

“The Graham Norton Show,” So Television for BBC One

“The Rap Game U.K.,” Naked Television for BBC Three

Best International Drama

“Upright,” Lingo Pictures for Sky Atlantic and Foxtel, international distribution by eOne

“Agatha Raisin,” a Free@Last TV and Company Pictures production for Acorn TV

“Euphoria,” HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency, HOT, TCDY Productions for Sky Atlantic

“Frankie Drake Mysteries,” Shaftesbury in association with CBC and UKTV

“Game of Thrones,” HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television for Sky Atlantic

“Succession,” HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions for Sky Atlantic

Best On Demand Service

All4

Britbox U.K.

Disney Plus

Marquee TV

NowTV

Best Popular Factual Series

“Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain,” Blast! Films for Channel 4

“Flirty Dancing,” Second Star for Channel 4

“Kathy Burke’s All Woman,” Flicker Productions for Channel 4

“Race Across The World,” Studio Lambert for BBC Two

“The Circle,” Studio Lambert & Motion Content Group for Channel 4

“Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King,” Optomen Television for ITV

Best TV Actor

Emily Watson in “Chernobyl”

Glenda Jackson in “Elizabeth is Missing”

Jared Harris in “Chernobyl”

Jessie Buckley in “Chernobyl”

Kane Robinson in “Top Boy”

Olivia Colman in “The Crown”

Best TV Presenter

Adam Hills

Ant & Dec

Big Narstie & Mo Gilligan

Graham Norton

Kathy Burke

Breakthrough Talent

Aisling Bea

Mae Martin

Micheal Ward

Mirren Mack

Naomi Ackie

Tobi King Bakare

Channel of the Year

BBC One

BBC Two

Channel 4

ITV

Sky Atlantic

Sky One

Global Success Award

All3Media International

Fremantle

ITV Studios

Production Company of the Year

Big Talk Productions

ITN Productions

MultiStory Media

Red Production Company

Remarkable Television

Sister

Small Indie of the Year

Alaska

Big Deal Films

Chalkboard

Firecrest Films

Red Sky Productions

The Connected Set

Specialist Channel of the Year

BBC Four

National Geographic

Sky Arts

The Green Award

Bang, S4C

The Big Night In, BBC Studios

Sky Sports – #GoZero

Creativity in Crisis

“8 minutes and 46 seconds: The Killing of George Floyd,” Sky News/Sky Documentaries

“A Day in the Life of Coronavirus Britain,” Candour Productions for Channel 4

“Bitesize Scotland Daily,” BBC Scotland

“Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe,” Broke & Bones for BBC Two

“Gardeners’ World,” BBC Studios for BBC Two

“Get Well Soon: Coronavirus Special,” Kindle Entertainment for BBC iPlayer

“Grayson’s Art Club,” Swan Films for Channel 4

“History Hit Live,” History Hit and Little Dot Studios for YouTube

“Hospital: Fighting Covid-19,” Label1 for BBC Two

“Shelf Isolation,” IWC Media for the BBC Scotland Channel

“The Martin Lewis Money Show: A Coronavirus Special Live,” MultiStory Media for ITV

“The Big Night In,” BBC Studios for BBC One