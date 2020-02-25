Dutch Features Launches Crime Miniseries ‘Black Nazareth’ at Berlin Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agent Dutch Features has boarded crime miniseries “Black Nazareth,” and has started sales on it at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The Dutch miniseries, which is in development, follows a customs officer in the port of Rotterdam who is drawn into a criminal operation while trying to deal with the terminal illness of his wife.

When police begin to investigate two seemingly random liquidations in the town of Schiedam, close to Rotterdam and nicknamed Black Nazareth in the 19th century due to the coal-fired gin industry, criminal activities and intrigue unfold to reveal a massive network of corruption involving drug trafficking, deceit, and money laundering.

“Black Nazareth,” made up of four 50-minute episodes, is based on the book “De Schiedamse cocaïnemaffia” by crime journalist Jan Meeus.

It is written and directed by Jean van de Velde and produced by Rolf Koot for All Yours Film. Koot is the producer of the hit crime series “Flikken,” which has aired since 2007, reaching more than 1.5 million viewers every week.

Pim van Collem, CEO Dutch Features, said: “Just a few days ago, the Dutch Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of a customs officer who is allegedly linked to a huge corruption case, making the port of Rotterdam once again the center of attention in a big international narcotics investigation. The story of ‘Black Nazareth’ is more relevant than ever.”

Dutch Features is now looking for international co-producers at the market in Berlin.