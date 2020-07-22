Disney Plus Snaps Up ‘Miraculous’ TV Movies From ZAG, ON Kids & Family (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Plus and Disney Channel have swooped for a pair of animated TV movies based on the popular “Miraculous” franchise, produced by L.A.-based banner ZAG and Mediawan-owned “The Little Prince” producer ON Kids & Family.

The two film projects, titled “Miraculous World: New York – United HeroeZ” and “Miraculous World: Shanghai – Lady Dragon,” have been acquired by the Mouse House’s streaming platform and channel for global premiere rights outside of Brazil and China.

Second window rights have been snapped up by France’s leading commercial network TF1, Brazil’s Gloob (Grupo Globo), Canada’s family channel Télé-Québec and the U.K.’s POP for regional rights.

Created by ZAG and produced by ZAG and ON Kids & Family, the 3D-CGI-animated TV movies will be directed by Thomas Astruc, the creative force whose “Miraculous” series is a global hit airing in more than 120 territories.

Winner of the 2018 Teen Choice Award for animated series, the female-powered franchise follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens who magically transform into superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir, and fight evil in Paris. The TV movies, meanwhile, will unfold in New York and Shanghai.

“With our two new movies, we’re expanding the world of ‘Miraculous’ like never before as Ladybug and Cat Noir explore New York and Shanghai, and meet new superheroes as they take on treacherous villains far away from their home city of Paris,” said Jeremy Zag, founder and CEO of ZAG.

Aton Soumache, president and co-founder of On Kids & Family, said the franchise’s international profile “has grown forcefully over time, with a phenomenal success that crosses frontiers.”

“Miraculous” has garnered more than 15 billion views on YouTube — including authorized and user-generated content — and is also a merchandising success, with more than 150 million products sold during the past three years.

The new Disney deal builds on a pre-existing relationship. Disney Channel EMEA previously picked up rights to the first two seasons of “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.” Disney Plus will air the first three seasons of the show, which are currently available on Netflix. It is as yet unclear whether the programs will be pulled off the streaming giant.

“Miraculous” is also being adapted into a $60 million animated feature film expected to deliver in fall 2021 or early 2022.

ZAG’s other credits include the hit animated series “Power Players,” which airs in a number of territories, including the U.S. via Cartoon Network. On Kids & Family’s slate includes an ambitious mini-series on “The Little Prince,” created by Joann Sfar, and a hand-drawn animated feature adapted from “Little Nicholas.”