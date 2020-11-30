Disney Plus Rolls Out Hefty Latin American Slate

Disney Plus has made good on its promise to deliver a varied and ambitious original programming lineup in Latin America where it launched on Nov. 17.

More than 70 original productions are in various stages of development and production in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, Disney’s four biggest markets.

One of them, doc-series “Sobrevolando,” is already available on the streaming giant, and features Brazilian actor Rodrigo Santoro, Mexican artist Jay de la Cueva and Argentine musician Fito Páez hosting their respective versions in Brazil, México and Argentina.

The National Geographic series gives a bird’s eye view of Latin America’s stunning landscapes, from the frigid Beagle Channel in South America to the balmy Caribbean Sea, and explores the geography, history and culture of eight regions in Latin America.

Other shows, ranging from fiction, talk shows, documentaries, and live programs aimed at all members of the family, will launch this year and the next.

At The Walt Disney Company Latin America, we know how important locally relevant stories are to our audience. For more than two decades we have produced original content from and for Latin America and the rest of the world,” said Diego Lerner, president, The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

“This is why we reinforce our strategic commitment to Latin America to produce original content with the talents of the region,” he asserted, adding that out of the 70 projects in varying stages of production, 15 are from Brazil, 21 in Mexico, 29 in Argentina and six in Colombia.

Other notable Disney Plus shows include:

“Lo Que No Sabías Del Humor” (What You Didn’t Know About Humor), a doc-series that takes an anthropological look at humor in different territories. Fabio Porchat, co-founder of Brazilian comedy troupe Porta Dos Fundos, hosts the Brazilian version while Alex Fernández does the Mexican version and Miguel Granados, the Argentine.

“El Repatriado” (The Repatriated): An acutely relevant story of a Mexican migrant boy who is adopted in the U.S. after being separated from his biological family at an illegal border crossing. After becoming a professional boxer and having fully adapted to American culture, he is abruptly deported to Mexico. Filmed on locations in Mexico and the United States, the series is produced by BTF Media.

“Chaparreando,” one of Disney Plus’s first acquisitions, it stars the ubiquitous Mexican actor-comedian Omar Chaparro and his son Emiliano, and is co-produced by 3Pas Studios and Pantaya, and executive produced by Eugenio Derbez. The series follows father and son on an epic motorcycle tour of Mexico that reconnects the travelers with their own roots and helps them reinforce their bond.

“El Ristorantino de Arnoldo,” (Arnoldo’s Restaurant): A kid-targeted cooking series, produced by Non Stop, and starring Diego Topa who follows chef Arnoldo and his assistant Francis as they open a new restaurant.

“Opa Popa Dupa,” a puppet show for pre-schoolers, produced for Disney Plus by Telecolombia. Through humor and music, the production addresses themes such as science, technology, space and physics to encourage care for the environment and natural resources.

“Conecta y Canta,” hosted by Colombian artist Sebastián Yatra and produced by BTF Media, this is another Disney Plus exclusive acquisition. The singing competition brings together 40 boys and girls who sing from their homes in Mexico and are judged by Mexican celebrities comprising Mario Domm, Kenia Os and Poncho Lizárraga.

Speaking at a MipCancun panel on Nov. 17, Leonardo Aranguibel, head of production operations and strategy at Walt Disney Company, Latin America, pointed out that Disney Plus had “signed deals with great creatives, technical teams and producers” in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

“We’ll be generating more content so we’ll have to work with more people. We’re open to working with third parties, not just producers but auteurs, always with the idea that we own the IP, but we’re open to working with talent from the whole region,” Aranguibel added.