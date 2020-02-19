Discovery Forges Ahead With Lifestyle, Entertainment for HGTV, Quest Red

Discovery has signalled a growing reliance on lifestyle and entertainment content with a slate of new and returning shows.

New commissions “The Nolans in the Mood for Cruising,” “Cash in the Spare Room” and “Clear Out Cash In” will air on Discovery’s free-to-air channels Quest Red, HGTV and Really, respectively, while recommissions “Helicopter ER” and “The Bad Skin Clinic” will return for new seasons on their home turf.

After delivering strong ratings in 2019, “Helicopter PR” will return for seasons five and six on Really, while “The Bad Skin Clinic” comes back for a second season on Quest Red.

Produced by Brighton-based outfit Koska for Quest Red, “The Nolans in the Mood for Cruising” follows singing Irish sisters Coleen, Linda, Maureen and Anne Nolan as they hit the road, touring together for the first time in many years as the sisters prepare for a reunion concert.

In “Cash in the Spare Room” – produced by Glasgow-based Friel Kean Films for HGTV – presenters Sarah Moore (“Money For Nothing”) and Max McMurdo (“George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces”) will travel across the U.K., helping people monetize unused space in their homes.

Produced by STV Productions for Really, “Clear Out Cash In” sends auctioneer Angus Ashworth and his team of experts to houses for sale and has them flag items of value that the homeowners can then sell at auction.

“Half of Discovery’s audience are now women, and our increased investment in lifestyle and entertainment content signals our commitment to deepening engagement with these viewers,” says Discovery SVP and head of lifestyle and entertainment brands Clare Laycock.

Discovery closed on its $14.6 billion acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive in March 2018 – an acquisition that has had major reverberations in the unscripted lifestyle content space.