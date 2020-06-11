Discovery Buys Reality Show ‘Singletown’ for Dplay Service in Norway

Norway is now entering “Singletown.”

Discovery Networks has commissioned Banijay Group-owned Nordisk Film TV Norway for a local adaptation of the ITV2 stripped reality show, sold globally by Keshet International. The show will launch on VOD platform Dplay.

Produced originally by Keshet Productions, “Singletown” sees five couples press pause on their relationships and spend one summer living their best single lives in the city. The newly separated couples and their four new flatmates move into two ‘Singletown’ apartments and embark on a summer of luxurious dates and experiences.

However, at the end of each week, the couples meet to take part in the ‘Love Locket’ ceremony, choosing to either reunite and leave the show as a couple or stay single.

Casting is now underway for the 18 x 43’ Norwegian show, which will start shooting in Oslo in July.

Banijay’s Nordisk Film TV optioned the format from Keshet International following its launch at MIPCOM last October. The show has also been optioned by Nordisk Film TV Denmark for Discovery Networks.

Rose Hughes, VP of sales for Keshet International, said: “‘Singletown’ is the perfect show to bridge the gap between full lockdown and normality, because it’s a quick turnaround primetime format that is both flexible and scaleable, that can be produced locally with no need for international travel. Plus, because ‘Singletown’ is all about real relationships, it’s relatable escapist entertainment with a purpose, and that really appeals to younger audiences.”

Erlend Hernø Røeggen, CEO of Nordisk Film TV Norway, added: “We had an instant good feeling for ‘Singletown’ when we saw the U.K. version last year and now we are so happy to get a local commission in Norway. ‘Singletown’ has a fresh take on relationships and the eternal question: should I stay or should I go? And I really love the fact that we’re using our capital Oslo in it’s summer glory as a backdrop.”

Magnus Vatn, director of programming for Discovery Networks Norway, said: “We’ve set viewing records for both ‘Ex on the Beach Norway’ and ‘Ex and the City’ on Dplay this spring, so it’s only natural for us to look into formats that should please the viewers who love these shows. ‘Singletown’ is one of the most exciting reality formats out there right now, and we’re quite sure it will prove successful on Dplay.”