Discovery Orders ‘Billy Buys Brooklyn’ Antiquing Series – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Discovery orders “Billy Buys Brooklyn”; BBC sells quiz formats; AfterShock hires and promotes; and NBCUniversal’s “Transplant” heads to Africa.

Discovery has commissioned “Billy Buys Brooklyn,” a series featuring antiques dealer Billy Leroy, star of the long-running Travel Channel series “Baggage Battles.”

Produced by MY Entertainment, “Billy Buys Brooklyn” follows the eccentric dealer on his latest venture: a brand new vintage, antiques and collectables store in Brooklyn, New York.

The series will air globally on Discovery’s AVOD service dplay, and channels including DMAX U.K., Italy, Spain & Germany, and Discovery Channel U.S. and Europe.

QUIZ FORMATS

BBC quiz format “Weakest Link” is returning for a second season on Russia’s MIR TV, hosted by former Olympic champion Maria Kiselyova, and on Greece’s Skai, hosted by Tasos Tryfonos, who also presents the Cypriot version of the show.

Another BBC quiz format, “Mastermind,” returns to Australia for a third season and spin-off “Celebrity Mastermind.”

Meanwhile the world longest running TV sports quiz, BBC’s “A Question of Sport,” returns to Greece’s ERT-1 under its local title “The Big Game,” hosted by George Lentzas. It launches this month in Slovakia on public broadcaster RTVS Jednotka this month with world champion ice hockey goaltender Ján Lašák and eight-time Slovak basketball player of the year, Radoslav Rančík, as resident captains.

HIRES, PROMOTIONS

AfterShock Media, the newly-formed company encompassing independent comic publisher AfterShock Comics and distribution company Rive Gauche, has announced several new hires and promotions.

From Parkes + MacDonald, Wynn Wygal joins the Rive Gauche team as senior vice president for film and television, reporting to Lee Kramer, president of film and TV. Former Kew Media Group executive Carrie Stein joins as a global film and TV consultant charged with leading global expansion, working with Dan Shires, vice president of film and TV for the U.K., and Jeff Ford, senior executive for film and TV in the U.K.

Christina Poray joins AfterShock Media from Kapital Entertainment, and will serve as director of development for global film and TV for Rive Gauche, working closely with Stein. Ryan Carroll is promoted to director of comics, film and TV liaison, responsible for bridging the gap between publishing and the film and TV arenas.

Aaron Marion, who has worked with AfterShock since its inception, assumes the role of director of publicity, while Cara Stechmann joins as development assistant.

Justina Hemperek joins as senior vice president of acquisitions and sales, who will work within Rive Gauche’s distribution division.

ACQUISITION

NBCUniversal International Networks has acquired hit Canadian drama “Transplant” from NBCUniversal Global Distribution, to air on Universal TV — NBCUIN’s general entertainment channel — in Africa. The season (13 x 60′) will premiere Nov. 30.

The medical series follows Dr. Bashir Hamed, a doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine, who flees Syria with his younger sister to forge a new life in Canada. But if Bash ever wants to be a doctor again, he must redo his medical training from the ground up.

The cast includes Hamza Haq (“The Indian Detective”), Laurence Leboeuf (“19-2”), John Hannah (“Four Weddings and a Funeral”), Jim Watson (“Mary Kills People”) and Ayisha Issa (“Workin’ Moms”).

Developed at CTV in Canada, “Transplant” is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios. Creator Joseph Kay serves as executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury.