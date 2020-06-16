Diego Buñuel Tapped Head of Programming at France Televisions

Diego Buñuel, the former head of documentaries at Canal Plus and Netflix in EMEA, has joined the French public broadcaster France Televisions as head of programming.

Starting on June 22, Buñuel will be spearheading the programming for the group which is presided by Delphine Ernotte and comprises six free-to-air channels.

“(Buñuel)’s vision (and) track record will be assets for France Televisions and for French TV,” said Takis Candilis, the second-in-command at the French pubcaster.

Currently being reformed as part of France’s audiovisual law, the pubcaster has been aiming to lure younger audiences in recent years with ambitious original programming like “Call My Agent!.” The group has also become popular with talk shows, in addition to documentaries, youth programming and even sports. The pubcaster has rights to the tennis tournament Roland-Garros, as well as the Olympic Games, among other major sports events.

Buñuel will be replacing Nathalie Darrigrand who stepped down from the company earlier this year. A former investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker, Buñuel became host and producer of documentaries for Canal Plus before taking the helm of the documentary unit for the pay TV group in 2014. He joined Netflix in 2018 and commissioned 18 documentary series and features in France, Spain, Italy, Germany and the U.K. during his two-year tenure.

Under his watch, Netflix delivered its first French documentary original, “Who Killed Little Gregory?” which earned critical acclaim. The cinematic docu series was directed by Gilles Marchand and produced by Élodie Polo Ackermann at Lagardere Studios-backed Imagissime.