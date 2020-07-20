Sky Dramas ‘Devils,’ ‘Bulletproof’ Head to Canada

Canadian broadcast group Corus Entertainment has picked up a wide-ranging slate of comedies and dramas from Sky Studios.

Sky Original dramas and comedies such as “Intelligence,” “Devils” and “Bulletproof” will land on Corus’s roster of channels and platforms, which includes national network Global Television, following the multi-year pact between Corus Entertainment and NBCUniversal Global Distribution, which absorbed the Sky Vision distribution banner in October 2019.

Starting later this year, Corus will showcase titles from Sky Studios across its networks and platforms, including U.K. and international Sky Originals, as well as scripted programs from other producers that are funded or co-produced by Sky Studios.

The deal follows a number of recent content pacts for Sky Studios shows. U.S. network Epix recently swooped for all seasons of Sky Original “Britannia,” including the forthcoming season three, Produced by Vertigo Films in association with Neal Street Productions and Sky Studios, the first two seasons of the historical drama will be broadcast back to back on Epix starting next month.

Meanwhile, AMC bought the Pulse Films and Sister-produced “Gangs of London,” also coming on board for season two. Elsewhere, The CW will also air Sky Original “Devils,” produced by Sky Italia and Lux Vide, in association with Sky Studios, Orange Studio and OCS, this autumn.

As the vast majority of U.S. and international production remains at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, such acquisitions are expected, as broadcasters look to fill holes in the schedule with new dramas from overseas — providing a boon, in particular, for international distributors with premium scripted content, such as NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Daniel Eves, senior VP of broadcast networks for Corus Entertainment, said: “As the leader in specialty programming in Canada, Corus is thrilled to bring highly regarded Sky Studios series to our top drama networks. NBCU is a valued long-time partner of Corus and this multi-year deal is another great way to expand our content offering and deliver premium international entertainment to our audiences.”

Jane Millichip, chief commercial officer at Sky Studios, added: “We’re excited to kick off this partnership with Corus Entertainment, working closely with our colleagues at NBCU Global Distribution. Corus’s multi-year commitment to Sky Studios content reflects the growing success and critical recognition of Sky Originals internationally.”