David Glasser's 101 Studios, Seven Seas Films Partnering on 'Last Days of Marilyn Monroe'

Marilyn Monroe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Shaw

David Glasser’s 101 Studios and U.K. indie producer Seven Seas Films are partnering to co-produce drama series “The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe,” detailing the turbulent final months of the star’s life before her death in 1962.

Based on Keith Badman’s provocative tell-all “The Final Years of Marilyn Monroe: The Shocking True Story,” the series marks the first-ever film or TV project to be endorsed by Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of the Marilyn Monroe Estate. Seven Seas Films optioned the rights to the book in 2017.

Scripted by writer and Seven Seas Films co-founder Dan Sefton (“The Mallorca Files,” “Delicious,” “The Good Karma Hospital”), “The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe” will take a sympathetic yet hard-hitting look at the star’s complicated, explosive real-life story. The series will take viewers back to a time when Monroe found herself caught between the warring factions of the Mafia, the Kennedy political dynasty and the Hollywood elite, including her dealings with the infamous Rat Pack, and the English actor, producer and socialite Peter Lawford.

“Many people think they know the truth about Marilyn Monroe’s final months, but it’s a complicated and tragic story; one which we want to depict with compassion and sensitivity,” said Sefton. “It’s fantastic to be partnering with 101 Studios and ABG on the next stage of development and we can’t wait to bring Marilyn to life.”

“Marilyn Monroe is an enigmatic icon whose multifaceted life continues to inspire and intrigue us,” said Katie Jones, VP of brand at ABG. “She was a trailblazer who forged her own path, during a time when women’s voices were often ignored and silenced. It is the perfect time to tell her iconic story as the challenges she faced are still prevalent in women’s lives today.”

Glasser added: “Beloved movie legend Marilyn Monroe has had many memoirs created about her life, but none quite like this. Keith Badman has uncovered gems of never-before-released details, centered around the last few months of her sensationalized life and the accusations made. The series pays homage to the bright star whose life was extinguished too early.”

Sefton will also be executive producing along with Simon Lupton through their company Seven Seas Films. Leif Cervantes de Reinstein from Sheppard Mullin handled the deal on behalf of 101 Studios.

