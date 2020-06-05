David Clementi Confirms He Will Exit as BBC Chairman in February

Sir David Clementi is stepping down as chairman of the BBC.

Variety has confirmed that Clementi will not seek a second term as chairman of the U.K. public broadcaster after completing four years in the post.

The chairman of the BBC is officially appointed by the Queen upon the recommendations of government, and specifically the Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden. It has long been rumored that Clementi won’t seek a second four-year team, which is the limit for the role.

Under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the BBC’s future — and particularly its funding model — has been in question. Dowden has been expected to appoint a new chairman, which will allow the government to have a closer relationship with the corporation.

Clementi revealed his planned departure in February as part of the corporation’s announcement Friday of BBC Studios boss Tim Davie as director general of the BBC, succeeding Tony Hall.

More follows.