Intl. TV Newswire: ‘Creepshow’ Sells, Atreseries Colombia, ‘Big Brother’s’ Record

In this week’s International TV Newswire “Creepshow” sells major territories abroad, Movistar TV Colombia adds Atreseries International, Brazil’s “Big Brother” breaks world records and Sky Studios inks a deal with writer-director Philipp Leinemann.

Dynamic Television Sells Shudder’s “Creepshow” Abroad

Global production, financing and distribution company Dynamic Television has announced a first round of international sales for “Creepshow,” Shudder’s – an AMC Networks channel – popular horror anthology series based on George A Romero’s 1982 cult classic written by Steven King. Deals were announced for M6 and Salto in France; Atresmedia in Spain; AMC Networks for Poland and the Middle East; OTE in Greece; Rusreport in Russia, CIS states, the Baltics and Ukraine; Telnet in Belgium; RTBF for French-speaking Belgium and Astro in Malaysia. Season 1 was a hit in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Australia for showrunner and executive producer Greg Nicotero. A second season has already been ordered.

Movistar TV Colombia adds Atreseries International

Atresmedia Corporation’s broadcast network Atreseries International has expanded its Latin American coverage through a deal with Movistar TV in Colombia where the channel will be made available for customers of the Satellite TV, Fibra TV and Movistar Play packages. Atresmedia’s biggest Spanish series will now be more easily accessible and all in the same place for Colombian audiences, including hit programs such as “Gran Hotel,” Velvet” and “Vis a Vis.” Additionally, as part of an agreement with Brazil’s Globo, a number of popular Brazilian productions will also be available on the network, including popular programs such as “Las Cariocas” and telenovela “Insensato Corazón” and the debut of the highly anticipated “Los Increíbles 90.”

Vis a Vis Virginia M.Chico

“Big Brother” Brazil Nabs Guinness World Record

Globo’s top reality show “Big Brother Brazil” (“BBB”) hit another major milestone when it received an official Guinness World Records certificate for the highest number of public votes collected by a TV show. Recognition was prompted by the March 31 episode which garnered more than 1.5 billion votes. Host Tiago Leifert received the title live on April 25th. “We are always flattered and moved when we see how much people care about our stories and characters,” he said. Now on its 20th season, “BBB” upped its game by incorporating celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment. The March 31 episode posted a share of 51% in the city of São Paulo and 55% in Rio de Janeiro.

Sky Studios Signs Deal with Philipp Leinemann Partner

Sky Studios and writer-director Philipp Leinemann have partnered on a new deal which will see the creator write, develop and direct new original programming for Germany and abroad. Leinemann’s feature “The King’s Surrender” played at several international festivals including Toringo and Austin, taking Best Narrative Feature at the later. Since then he has directed for TV on popular series such as “Tempel,” currently being remade in the U.S. – and legendary German detective program “Polizeiruf 110,” on the air since 1971. Last year he was back on the big screen with “Das Ende der Wahrheit,” a terrorism thriller he wrote and directed.