×

Colin Callender’s Playground Nabs Rights to C.K. McDonnell’s ‘The Stranger Times’

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shutterstock/Caimh McDonnell

Colin Callender’s production company Playground has optioned the screen rights to C.K. McDonnell’s novel “The Stranger Times,” one of the most sought after titles in the publishing world.

The project was brought in by Playground’s VP production and development, Elyse Dolbec, and is being developed as a returning series for the global market.

“The Stranger Times” is the first novel in a series of supernatural thrillers – described in a statement as “smart and irreverent” – centered round a struggling weekly local newspaper dedicated to investigating the weird, the unexplained and the inexplicable.

C.K. McDonnell is the alter-ego of Caimh McDonnell, an Irish stand-up comedian, and author of “The Dublin Trilogy,” which comprised “A Man With One of Those Faces,” “The Day That Never Comes,” and “Last Orders,” all of which were bestsellers on Amazon. The trilogy also has a prequel, “Angels in the Moonlight.”

Transworld has taken English-language publishing rights for the world to “The Stranger Times,” which will be published in early 2021. The book series took off internationally within 24 hours of its submission to buyers. After a six-way auction in Germany, Eichborn took the local rights with a strong six-figure deal. This was followed by an auction in Spain, won by Atico de los Libros, and a deal in France with Pygmalion, with brisk interest coming from other territories.

Playground’s upcoming titles include TV reboots of “All Creatures Great and Small” and Starz’s “Dangerous Liaisons.” Past credits include “The Spanish Princess,” “Dracula” and “Wolf Hall,” and the stage play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

More TV

  • Quibi Meg Whitman CES 2020

    Quibi Closes Upsized $750 Million Second Round of Funding for Mobile-Video Launch

    One month ahead of commercial launch, Quibi said it closed $750 million in second-round funding, which the premium mobile-subscription player believes will take it to the point of profitability. Led by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the company has now banked $1.75 billion to date. Earlier this year, Quibi said it had raised [...]

  • Tiffany Calver40th Brit Awards, SINCE '93

    Red Bull Premieres Music Show 'The Cut,' Executive Produced by George Levendis

    Red Bull Media House on Wednesday launched “The Cut,” a new music competition show featuring 18 promising artists battling it out for a major prize, on its Red Bull Music YouTube Channel. “The Cut” is executive produced by George Levendis, former head of international for Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, where he oversaw all aspects of [...]

  • Colin Callender’s Playground Nabs Screen Rights

    Colin Callender’s Playground Nabs Rights to C.K. McDonnell's 'The Stranger Times'

    Colin Callender’s production company Playground has optioned the screen rights to C.K. McDonnell’s novel “The Stranger Times,” one of the most sought after titles in the publishing world. The project was brought in by Playground’s VP production and development, Elyse Dolbec, and is being developed as a returning series for the global market. “The Stranger [...]

  • Little Fires Everywhere

    'Little Fires Everywhere': TV Review

    Late in the run of an episode of “Little Fires Everywhere,” Hulu’s new literary adaptation, our attention is divided between two women in different situations, both of them precarious and pushing each past frustration and into something like rage. Suddenly, music swells, and a high-dudgeon, piano-driven, choir-backed cover of a pop song kicks in to [...]

  • Orange Is the New Black

    Netflix, UN Women Launch 'Because She Watched' Collection

    Netflix and UN Women have launched the “Because She Watched” collection of series, documentaries, and films created for the upcoming International Women’s Day. The collection, which will be available all year, is curated by female creators from behind and in front of the camera, including Sophia Loren, Salma Hayek, Yalitza Aparicio, Millie Bobby Brown, Laurie [...]

  • Spitting Image

    BritBox U.K. Orders Up New 'Spitting Image' Series

    In its first original commission, U.K. SVOD service BritBox has ordered a new version of the award-winning satirical puppet show “Spitting Image.” The show is set to premiere this fall, with Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law leading the creative team. London-based Avalon is producing the series and development of the puppets is already underway, with [...]

  • London Book Fair

    MipTV Parent Reed Exhibitions Cancels London Book Fair Amid Coronavirus Concerns

    The London Book Fair has been canceled amid growing concerns around the spread of coronavirus in the U.K. Organizer Reed Exhibitions — the parent group of MipTV operator Reed Midem — announced Wednesday that the event, which was set to take place March 10-12, has been called off following the “escalation” of COVID-19 in Europe. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad