U.S. Streamer Topic Snags Three Premium Series From Cineflix Rights – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global bulletin, Cineflix Rights sells three series to Topic in North America, Paco Cabezas is picked to direct “The Gypsy Bride” in Spain, “The Investigation” premieres to year’s-best ratings in Denmark and Planet Nemo by Ankama sells two series to Discovery Kids in MENA.

SERIES

Cineflix Rights, the U.K.’s largest independent TV content distributor, has signed a deal with First Look Media’s platform Topic, sending three series to the North American streamer: “The Minister,” “Happily Married” and the first two seasons of “An Ordinary Woman.”

“The Minister,” a Prix Europa and Venice TV Awards nominee for best TV series, is produced by Sagafilm for RUV Iceland, DR Denmark, NRK Norway, SVT Sweden and YLE Finland. It turns on a populist PM whose declining mental health poses a threat to the stability of the government.

Produced by Productions Casablanca for Radio-Canada and Tou.tv-Extra, “Happily Married” is a 1974-set period drama about two couples in crisis who, in a misguided attempt to improve their married lives, become Quebec’s most infamous criminal foursome. The series was selected for competition at Berlinale Series and swept 10 awards at this year’s Prix Gémeaux, including Best Drama Series.

And “An Ordinary Woman” is the ironically titled story of Marina, whose secret career as an underground pimp risks being exposed when one of her ‘girls’ dies. A Series Mania 2018 competition title, where Anna Mikhalkova took best actress, it’s produced by 1-2-3 Production and Look Film.

Topic VP of acquisitions Jennifer Liang and Cineflix Rights’ senior VP of Sales for North America and German Speaking Territories Lucinda Gergley-Garner brokered the deal.

“An Ordinary Woman” Cineflex Rights

*****

ViacomCBS International Studios and Banijay company Diagonal TV have confirmed that experienced book-to-series adaptor Paco Cabezas (“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness”) will direct the companies’ upcoming TV series co-production “The Gypsy Bride,” announced earlier this year.

Cabezas will also lead creative development for the series, which is based on the popular novel “La Novia Gitana” by Carmen Mola. The book is the first in a trilogy which includes “La Red Púrpura” (Purple Net) and “La Nena” (The girl), giving the series potential for longevity a boost.

Paco Cabezas Credit: Sonia Recchia

“The Gypsy Bride” turns on a murder investigation led by homicide detective Elena Blanco. Her obsession with the case mixed with trauma from her own past creates a dangerous cocktail, one of many she imbibes as her life collapses around her.

RATINGS

After premiering on Monday, TV 2’s “The Investigation,” based on the team working to solve the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, is now Denmark’s highest-rated new crime drama launch of the year.

Produced by Miso Film, a Fremantle company, “The Investigation” pulled in 748,000 viewers, or 42% of the linear audience for its time slot, not including on demand numbers. Episode 1 was also the top show across all demographics for the entire day, with a 46% share among adult audiences 20-60 years old.

Written and directed by Oscar nominee Tobias Lindholm (“Mindhunter,” “Borgen”), the series recounts the real-life investigation of Wall’s murder, headed by Copenhagen Police head of homicide Jens Møller,. Played by Søren Malling (“A Hijacking,” “Borgen”), Møller and team work to build a case for prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen, played by “Game of Thrones” alum Pilou Asbæk.

The Investigation Credit: Miso Film

SALES

French animation and gaming company Ankama’s distribution arm, Planet Nemo by Ankama, has sold two new animated preschool series, “Super Builder” and “Ollie & Friends,” to Discovery Kids in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

“Super Builder” is produced by Benlai and follows a team of anthropomorphic construction vehicles in the town of Sunshine Bay, while “Ollie & Friends,” produced by Infinite Studios, unspools in Ollipolis, a fantasy land where shapes come to life.

Each series is being distributed by Planet Nemo by Ankama and will air on Discovery Kids starting Oct. 25.