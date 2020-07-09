Christina Sulebakk Takes Reins at HBO Europe

WarnerMedia has appointed Christina Sulebakk to lead HBO Europe, including the linear networks and streaming service. In her new role as general manager, HBO Europe, Sulebakk will report into Priya Dogra, president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, EMEA and APAC.

Sulebakk replaces Hervé Payan, who served as CEO of HBO Europe for eight years and who will be leaving the company at the end of August.

Sulebakk has been at HBO Europe for over eight years, most recently serving as executive vice president, CMO and head of distribution. During her years at HBO Europe she worked in Madrid, Budapest and New York, and has played pivotal roles in transforming the Central European business into streaming and launching HBO España.

Dogra said: “Christina is a tremendously talented executive who has been integral to the success of HBO Europe. She has a deep understanding of direct-to-consumer businesses and has played a pivotal role in the development of our international plans. She will be a key force in driving our growth in Europe.”

Sulebakk said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled about my new role and our ambitious plans for HBO Europe. Working on this iconic brand with exceptionally talented colleagues at such a pivotal time in the industry has been an educational and enriching experience. I can’t wait to get started on the opportunities that lie ahead as we build on the strong foundation that is Hervé’s legacy.”