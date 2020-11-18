‘Chernobyl,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Glenda Jackson’ Win Edinburgh TV Awards

HBO-Sky drama “Chernobyl” continued its stellar awards run, winning best drama at the Edinburgh TV Festival, while its producer Sister won the production company of the year award.

Joining the virtual nature of many of this year’s awards, this year’s Edinburgh winners were revealed on Twitter, hosted by social media influencer Munya Chawawa.

HBO and Sky’s “Succession” won best international drama, Glenda Jackson added the Edinburgh best TV actor award to her BAFTA leading actress award for the BBC’s “Elizabeth Is Missing,” while BBC Two won channel of the year. “For Sama” won best documentary, Channel 4 and Netflix’s “Feel Good” won best comedy series, while BBC Three’s “The Rap Game U.K.” won best entertainment series.

Adeel Amini was presented with the industry champion award for his campaigning on behalf of industry freelancers resulting in his successful Coalition for Change agreement. A new, one-off award, creativity in crisis, for stand out programming in such a moment of crisis as seen in 2020, was won by “Hospital: Fighting COVID-19,” from Label1 for BBC Two.

The TV moment of the year went to Emily Maitlis’ interview with Prince Andrew, which astonished the viewing public, drawing a record audience for BBC Two’s “Newsnight” and generating headlines across the world.

This year the festival also partnered, for the first time, with Variety to honor British actor and presenter David Harewood with the Edinburgh TV Festival and Variety outstanding achievement award, in recognition of his body of work in both the U.K. and U.S. as well as his work around mental health and social issues.

The Edinburgh TV Festival’s creative director, Stewart Clarke, said: “In a very challenging year it has been great to take a moment to celebrate amazing work and the amazing people in our industry. It is testament to the tenacity and innovation of producers, channels, streamers, freelancers and a host of others, that there was such a formidable list of nominees and brilliant group of winners.

Edinburgh TV Festival Award Winners

Comedy Series – “Feel Good,” Objective Fiction and Objective Media Group Scotland for Channel 4 and Netflix

Documentary – “For Sama,” Channel 4 News and ITN Productions for Channel 4/PBS

Drama – “Chernobyl,” Sister, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, Sky Atlantic, HBO

Entertainment Series – “The Rap Game U.K.,” Naked Television for BBC Three

International Drama – “Succession,” HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions for Sky Atlantic

Popular Factual Series – “Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain,” Blast! Films for Channel 4

TV Actor – Glenda Jackson in “Elizabeth Is Missing”

TV Presenter – Big Narstie & Mo Gilligan

Breakthrough Talent – Micheal Ward

Channel of the Year – BBC Two

On Demand Service – All4

Global Success Award – All3Media International

Production Company of the Year – Sister

Small Indie of the Year – Chalkboard

Specialist Channel of the Year – BBC Four

The Green Award – Bang, S4C

TV Moment of the Year – Emily Maitlis vs Prince Andrew

Creativity in Crisis – “Hospital: Fighting COVID-19,” Label1 for BBC Two

Industry Champion – Adeel Amini