‘Chernobyl,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Glenda Jackson’ Win Edinburgh TV Awards

HBO-Sky drama “Chernobyl” continued its stellar awards run, winning best drama at the Edinburgh TV Festival, while its producer Sister won the production company of the year award.
Joining the virtual nature of many of this year’s awards, this year’s Edinburgh winners were revealed on Twitter, hosted by social media influencer Munya Chawawa.
HBO and Sky’s “Succession” won best international drama, Glenda Jackson added the Edinburgh best TV actor award to her BAFTA leading actress award for the BBC’s “Elizabeth Is Missing,” while BBC Two won channel of the year. “For Sama” won best documentary, Channel 4 and Netflix’s “Feel Good” won best comedy series, while BBC Three’s “The Rap Game U.K.” won best entertainment series.
Adeel Amini was presented with the industry champion award for his campaigning on behalf of industry freelancers resulting in his successful Coalition for Change agreement. A new, one-off award, creativity in crisis, for stand out programming in such a moment of crisis as seen in 2020, was won by “Hospital: Fighting COVID-19,” from Label1 for BBC Two.
The TV moment of the year went to Emily Maitlis’ interview with Prince Andrew, which astonished the viewing public, drawing a record audience for BBC Two’s “Newsnight” and generating headlines across the world.
This year the festival also partnered, for the first time, with Variety to honor British actor and presenter David Harewood with the Edinburgh TV Festival and Variety outstanding achievement award, in recognition of his body of work in both the U.K. and U.S. as well as his work around mental health and social issues.
The Edinburgh TV Festival’s creative director, Stewart Clarke, said: “In a very challenging year it has been great to take a moment to celebrate amazing work and the amazing people in our industry. It is testament to the tenacity and innovation of producers, channels, streamers, freelancers and a host of others, that there was such a formidable list of nominees and brilliant group of winners.
Edinburgh TV Festival Award Winners
Comedy Series – “Feel Good,” Objective Fiction and Objective Media Group Scotland for Channel 4 and Netflix
Documentary – “For Sama,” Channel 4 News and ITN Productions for Channel 4/PBS
Drama – “Chernobyl,” Sister, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, Sky Atlantic, HBO
Entertainment Series – “The Rap Game U.K.,” Naked Television for BBC Three
International Drama – “Succession,” HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions for Sky Atlantic
Popular Factual Series – “Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain,” Blast! Films for Channel 4
TV Actor – Glenda Jackson in “Elizabeth Is Missing”
TV Presenter – Big Narstie & Mo Gilligan
Breakthrough Talent – Micheal Ward
Channel of the Year – BBC Two
On Demand Service – All4
Global Success Award – All3Media International
Production Company of the Year – Sister
Small Indie of the Year – Chalkboard
Specialist Channel of the Year – BBC Four
The Green Award – Bang, S4C
TV Moment of the Year – Emily Maitlis vs Prince Andrew
Creativity in Crisis – “Hospital: Fighting COVID-19,” Label1 for BBC Two
Industry Champion – Adeel Amini